How to pronounce the UEFA Nations League players' names correctly

Are you one of those fans who has heard several pronunciations of a player's name and wondered what the correct one is? Hopefully, UEFA.com can come to your rescue.

Our team of local experts have helped to compile this guide to getting the names absolutely spot on. So clear your throat, get those lips moving, and check out our list below!

CROATIA

A note on accents: in general terms, a Croatian 'š' is an English 'sh', a 'ć' and 'č' resemble an English 'ch', and a 'j' is similar to an English 'y'.

Marcelo Brozović – Brozzo-vitch

Luka Ivanušec – Eeva-noo-shets

Mateo Kovačić – Ko-va-chitch

Andrej Kramarić – And-ray Kram-ar-itch

Lovro Majer – My-er

Domagoj Vida – Do-ma-goy



ITALY

The commonly made mistake is to pronounce a 'ch' like an English 'ch' – it is more like a 'k'. For 'gn' the 'g' is silent and the 'n' is hard but when 'g' appears before 'a', 'o' or 'u', it has a hard sound.

Francesco Acerbi – Fran-chess-ko A-chair-bee

Federico Chiesa – Kee-ay-sah

Wilfried Gnonto – Vil-freed Knee-on-toe

Mateo Retegui – Re-te-gee

Rafael Tolói – Toll-oy

Guglielmo Vicario – Goo-liel-mo

Mat-ice Der-licked Getty Images

NETHERLANDS

The English pronunciation of 'ij' should be 'eye' while the commonly-used 'de' in Dutch names is a short sound, similar to the English word 'the'.

Nathan Aké – Nat-an A-kay

Steven Bergwijn – Stay-ven Berg-vine

Justin Bijlow – Buy-low

Matthijs de Ligt – Mat-ice Der-licked

Marten de Roon – Der-own

Lutsharel Geertruida – Gair-tr-ow-der

SPAIN

Calling the 'y' correctly is tough as, like in English, the sound can vary between 'ee' and 'yer' depending whether it's pronounced like a vowel or consonant . A 'j' is similar to an English 'h'.

Dani Carvajal – Car-va-hal

Fabián Ruiz – Roo-eeth

Joselu – Hor-say-loo

Aymeric Laporte – Eye-may-rick

David Raya – Rye-ah

Martín Zubimendi – Mar-teen Thoo-bee-mend-ee

Nations League finals: Meet the teams