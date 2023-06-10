Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on facing Italy and his Nations League ambitions

Having coached the national team at Under-19, U21 and U23 levels, Luis de la Fuente went up another category when he was chosen to replace Luis Enrique as Spain coach in the wake of the FIFA World Cup finals.

The 61-year-old will receive a baptism of fire as he leads his side to the UEFA Nations League final tournament in his first competitive games in charge, kicking off with a semi-final against Italy. He tells UEFA.com what fans can expect of his Spain side and how he will get his message across.

On semi-final opponents Italy

When you have the chance to play a match at any stage of a competition against Italy, whether it's a semi-final or a final, it's exciting because you see two world powers playing against each other with tremendous enthusiasm. Italy will surely be looking to make up for not being at the World Cup, they will be very keen to do that.

Similarly, with a new coach and a new national team, we're looking forward to doing something significant. You'll see two teams determined and hungry to win. And that's what I want my players to show. I'm sure that's how Italy will plan their game. Just like us: we are eager to win.

On the Nations League finals

We're lucky to have this opportunity so we will face it with all the responsibility and professionalism, but aware that we have the chance to do something historic. These opportunities shouldn't be missed. In football you have to remember everything, but normally you always remember the winner, and we want to win this time, to celebrate and be remembered as champions, but logically the matches are very difficult.

We also understand we're playing Italy and there are two other great teams in The Netherlands and Croatia who we could meet in the final. I know it's not an easy journey but we're well prepared to go through it with confidence, trust and with all the determination in the world.

On how he wants Spain to play

I support the ideas and the style of the Spanish national team, where I've been working for ten years. We have to keep strengthening and continuing with what makes us strong. So, I feel quite confident with this existing idea, but I also want to add some small nuances, my personal touch.

For instance, I like the idea of playing combination football, controlling the game and finding passes between players, which defines the Spanish style. However, I also like creating depth and width, and running into space. I'm calm because I know the players quite well. I have already coached most of them and I know they'll be able to make this new footballing idea thrive.

On his leadership style

I want to lead the team by convincing the players that they are capable of doing something. There are many types of leadership, but my version is guided by intelligence, reasoning, explaining to [the players] the reasons why, so they understand that everything is done for a reason. Everything has a meaning, it's not a whim.

The fact I have worked with most of the players in all youth categories means it'll take less time for them to understand the idea I want to put across to them. Having already worked with them, they know what will be asked of them. We are facing big challenges in the short-term, so I'll demand a lot from them too. But I'm calm because I know they're such good players and they'll be able to surprise us all with their performances and do great things.