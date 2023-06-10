Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman on home expectations and facing Croatia

Initially in charge of the national team from 2018 to 2020, Ronald Koeman returned to the Netherlands job at the start of the year, and is eager to make up for lost time as he prepares to lead his side at the UEFA Nations League finals.

The hosts take on Croatia in their opening semi-final in Rotterdam, and the 60-year-old – who played for and coached Ajax, Barcelona, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven, among others – is hoping they can go a step further than the 2019 finals, when his side finished as runners-up to hosts Portugal.

On returning to the Netherlands job

The reasons for me to come back were, first of all, that I was asked by the KNVB, but also because I had over two years of experience in the job. After [leaving] Barcelona, there was a vacancy, so the timing was perfect. I must point out that being the coach of a national team is completely different from being a coach at a club. I see this job as an honour. It was the case back then and it still is now, an honour to be a coach for your country.

On playing in the Nations League as hosts

We remember the experience we had in 2019, when we lost the final in and against Portugal. It would be fantastic if we could win it this summer, especially because we will be playing for a home crowd, so that makes winning the Nations League even more exciting. But Croatia, Italy and Spain also want that, of course.

Is it good to be playing in the Netherlands? It can be an advantage, yes. It's always better to play at home because you have the support of the fans. The players push themselves and perform better as a team. You always need to have that drive and that intention of course, but it can also mean that players are willing to put in more effort when playing for a home crowd.

On semi-final opponents Croatia

Croatia has a very strong team. Looking back on the past few years, especially the big tournaments, the Croatian team has really made an impression on me. Just look at the World Cup recently: Croatia was one of the countries that really got very far, and perhaps even deserved a place in the final.

It is a very experienced team, especially their midfield with [Luka] Modrić, the driving force of the team. But also, the players around him. What always strikes me with Croatia is that they are all winners. They give their all and work together very well, to get as far as possible in a tournament. And again, they have demonstrated this especially in the past few years.

On coaching at the 2019 Nations League

We enjoyed those two matches. We played the semi-final against England, which we won in extra time. Then we had the opportunity to play the final against Portugal, and in Portugal. You play the home team, a strong and successful team, with Cristiano Ronaldo and with the coach back then, Fernando Santos. You know it will be hard, and sadly we lost 1-0.

The players created a great atmosphere and a real team, which it still is. We want to play matches to win trophies. This group has the right amount of experience; the players have the experience of a World Cup, which makes them stronger.