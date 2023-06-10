Roberto Mancini on qualifying and Italy's young stars

Roberto Mancini has experienced the highs and lows as Italy coach, leading his side to the UEFA EURO 2020 title but failing to even qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he will be hoping the Azzurri can reach the summit again at the UEFA Nations League finals.

Italy take on Spain in the second semi-final at FC Twente Stadion on 15 June, looking to turn the tables after losing out to the same opponents at this stage in 2021. Mancini gave his thoughts to UEFA.com ahead of their quest for glory.

Spain vs Italy: Latest updates

On finishing the league phase with two wins to qualify

The round wasn't that easy and, above all, it hadn't gone as well as we'd hoped. We certainly didn't think we would get to the final four because it was a difficult group and we were making some changes. I think we did a very good job because of the way we put it together and the way we won the last two games.

Watch all Italy's league phase goals

On Italy's 5-2 loss to Germany in the league phase and how they reacted

We lost because Germany played very well, but it was an open match and could have ended 5-4. We created many chances, but they scored more. It was an open game and they deserved the victory. Then we played two good matches, and the players were in good shape despite some injuries. And, anyway, in a group of four teams anything can happen, especially when it's so balanced.

On Giacomo Raspadori, who scored in the last two league phase games, and Italy's young players

We called him up when he was just a child because we brought him with us for EURO 2020 too, so he got more experienced. All the games he's played in the Champions League with Napoli have helped him. Those are the kind of fixtures a young footballer has to play to improve and achieve higher levels.

Giacomo has got skills and he's still very young, so one shouldn't put too much pressure on him. We should just let him grow. Maybe he'll make some mistakes, but that's the only way to get better.

It's a pleasure for me to let these young lads play in such high-profile matches. It's normal when you lose to get criticised, but we should also look at the glass as half-full. Having them compete in such high-level games surely helped them grow.

Italy up for Spain challenge

On the other Nations League contenders

Every team that gets to the final four is a strong team. It's hard to find a weaker one. Spain haven't changed and it'll be a tough test, as always. Croatia have been doing great over the last eight years if I'm not mistaken. And there's the Netherlands, who bounced back quite nicely with Louis van Gaal. I'm sure it'll be an outstanding final four.