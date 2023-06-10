Zlatko Dalić on Croatia's qualifying turnaround and the influence of Luka Modrić

Major finals have brought out the best in Croatia since Zlatko Dalić took the reins in 2017, his charges reaching the FIFA World Cup showpiece the following summer and the semi-finals in the 2022 edition.

The Vatreni take on the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League last four in Rotterdam on 14 June and Dalić spoke to UEFA.com ahead of their latest semi-final assignment.

On Croatia's performances in the league phase of the competition

We were poor in the first game and lost 3-0 [to Austria], which was a surprise for us as we did not expect to be on the end of a result like that. It was difficult for us, but after that we got ourselves organised, and it served as real motivation to go and beat the world champions [France] and then to also get a draw against them in Split. We beat a great Danish team twice and, in the end, we deservedly qualified for the final four. This is a great achievement and a real success story for the team and for me as coach.

What was important was the performance levels we showed in those matches, and I'm pleased with that. We introduced several younger players into the team who showed we can count on them in the future and that they can be mainstays for the national team, and that was great for the older players too.

In that regard, I am extremely satisfied because, during this edition of the UEFA Nations League, we picked up some good results and also added depth to the squad with some players that will form the backbone of this team in the next ten years. What is very important is that we combined youth and experience, and thus achieved success.

On Luka Modrić as a player and a leader

Luka carries this team to a certain extent and he is my right-hand man on the pitch. We depend very much on Luka's game and his quality. In that regard, we must be grateful that he is still playing and that he's still with us. As long as Luka is playing like this, he is a huge support for the younger players coming through. Aside from Luka, Ivan Perišić, Marcelo Brozović and Mateo Kovačić are a great help for the youngsters that are coming up. I think those younger players are really happy to be learning from Luka.

What's most important is that Luka is, above all, a good man, serious and responsible in his approach as a professional. It's easy for me to work with Luka; he is a real leader, a responsible captain, and our relationship has been great throughout my time with the national side. He's someone who is enjoying the best period of his football career. He is the cornerstone of the Croatian national team and his club side. I can only pray that he lasts for as long as possible!

Luka is a player who's matured and has been playing top-level football for more than ten years now. He sees and feels everything on the pitch and, most importantly, he always sees the right option. He's superior [to others] in every possible way: tactically, technically and in terms of the ground he covers. He's got enviable technique.

Luka always has a solution [in his head] and sees what other players don't see. He finds himself in goalscoring opportunities and can also play in a more advanced role, so I believe you cannot find a single flaw in Luka's game and the way he plays. You can only praise him. He's footballing perfection.

On his pride at leading Croatia to the finals

I am very proud of what we've done over these five to six years that I've been coach. I really have a great job and it's an honour which makes me happy and proud. But every good result also boosts my confidence and belief in the national team. The final four is on the horizon now and we're among the four best teams in the Nations League. We have the chance to be successful; I think we're capable of doing that.

We're up against some quality opponents, but Croatia are always good and I'm always optimistic. We have great squad depth and good team spirit. All the boys were in the groove [in the league phase]. That showed us that we're not dependent on individuals but that we're playing as a team. We made some improvements tactically, we're playing as a team, and when you have three midfielders that are among the best in the world, that's normal.