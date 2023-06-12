Croatia forward Andrej Kramarić on his UEFA Nations League ambition, taking on the Netherlands and Luka Modrić – interview

An animal lover, Andrej Kramarić told UEFA.com that the cheetah was always his favourite creature "because it is the fastest". The 31-year-old cannot claim to be the quickest forward in world football, but the Hoffenheim man has scored plenty of goals for Croatia nonetheless.

During his time with the team, they have reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and finished third at the 2022 edition, but a trophy continues to elude them. Could the UEFA Nations League be their first?

On facing hosts the Netherlands in Croatia's Nations League opener

This surely is the hardest match, but if you want to win something, you have to beat all the toughest opponents that stand in your way. It will be tough and interesting. They're the home team and we're the away team. I always say you need a bit of luck in life and it's the same on the pitch so if we get a bit of luck then everything is possible.

It is an extremely difficult and interesting competition. It is much more difficult to win the UEFA Nations League than to qualify for the biggest competitions. It would be phenomenal to win the Nations League and snatch a trophy for Croatia. We'll certainly give it our all. For a number of us older players, this seems like a great chance to mark our international career with a trophy.

On Luka Modrić

One day I will be able to tell my children that I played with him, that we played on the same team and that we shared a dressing room, passes, goals, and joy. It's a really special feeling because he is one of the greatest players in the history of football and football midfielders. Whatever I say about him, it's all already been said by others. At his age, for a player to play at such a level is truly incredible and a great miracle.

We're not just Luka Modrić [though]. All the guys that are here provide quality on the pitch. I see Croatia as a quality team and nothing that happened at the World Cup or four years ago in Russia can be viewed as a stroke of luck. We have so much talent in our squad, so this isn't luck.

On his biggest fan and fiercest critic, his father Josip

From my first steps on the football pitch, he was by my side. He is my biggest supporter, but also my biggest critic. He taught me the first steps in football, the technique of kicking the ball into the goal.

We talk every day. Sometimes these conversations can be somewhat difficult because it is not easy to hear criticism every time. But, of course, every father wants the best for his child, so it all happens in the spirit of sportsmanship. I often tell him that he was right, but I also often tell him that he was wrong. But it's all said in the context of a father-son relationship, so it's a special relationship anyway.

On being likened to Croatia great Davor Šuker

For me, he is the best Croatian striker and scorer of all time and my idol since childhood. I really admired all his moves on the pitch, the goals and the moves he produced. Everything he did for Croatia is something phenomenal. I will never forget the time when I met him as a kid on the street in Zagreb – it really was an incredible moment for me.