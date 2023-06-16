Netherlands vs Italy Nations League match for third place preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Netherlands and Italy meet in the UEFA Nations League match for third place on Sunday 18 June.

Netherlands vs Italy at a glance When: Sunday 18 June (15:00 CET kick-off)

Where: FC Twente Stadion, Enschede

What: Nations League match for third place

Where to watch Netherlands vs Italy on TV

What do you need to know?

The Netherlands' ten-game unbeaten run in the Nations League came to an end in a thrilling 4-2 semi-final defeat by Croatia in extra time on Wednesday and Ronald Koeman's side must now regroup as they head to Enschede for this third-place game. Italy, meanwhile, were left heartbroken as a late Joselu goal sent them to a 2-1 loss to Spain, which ended their hopes of a first Nations League win.

These two European giants have met in UEFA competition six times before, Italy winning three to the the Netherlands' two.

There was nothing to choose between them in their most recent encounter, a 1-1 draw in the Nations League in 2020 in Bergamo. Lorenzo Pellegrini gave the Italians an early lead, but Donny van de Beek earned a share of the spoils nine minutes later.

Highlights: Netherlands 2-4 Croatia

Possible line-ups

Netherlands*: Bijlow; Dumfries, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Aké; Wieffer, De Jong, Koopmeiners; Malen, Gakpo, Simons

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Acerbi, Tolói; Di Lorenzo, Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Semi-final starting XI; predicted line-up for this match to follow

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter

Roberto Mancini will probably rotate a few players after the defeat by Spain in the semi-finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui pushing for a place in attack. After failing to qualify for the FIFA World Cup and enduring a tricky start in their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, the European champions will be especially eager to head into the summer off the back of a victory.

View from the camps

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "We're not going to Enschede on summer vacation. We want to finish the Nations League in style. How? I haven't thought about that at all and I'm going to decide that on Friday. If players, for whatever reason, are not fit, others will play. We're going to play a serious game there."

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "Spain deserved the win even if they scored late on. Playing a slightly different way than usual tactically has probably cost us in the end. Against Netherlands we must try to do better."

Form guide (most recent first)

Netherlands: LWLLWW

Italy: LWLLWW

