Alipay Top Scorer trophy unveiled for UEFA Nations League

Alipay's distinctive trophy will be awarded to the top scorer in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, covering the league phase and finals. The winner's scoring records will be uploaded to blockchain for permanent storage.

Sculpted in the shape of the Chinese character "支" (pronounced zhi, and meaning 'payment' as well as 'support'), the barefooted player on the trophy reflects the egalitarian footballing ideal that success on the pitch comes regardless of background or status. The hash code on the base of the trophy, meanwhile, underlines AntChain's commitment to ensuring a permanent, incorruptible record of the top scorer's achievements with blockchain technology.

AntChain, the flagship technology brand of Ant Group Digital Technologies, announced the five-year global partnership around blockchain technology with UEFA in 2021. According to the agreement, AntChain is the official global blockchain partner of UEFA national team football. This year, TopNod, the digital collections platform of AntChain, is also benefitting from Ant Group's rights as UEFA's Official Global Partner for men's national team events, including UEFA EURO 2024, the European Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League finals, and will explore opportunities in digital collections around football games together with UEFA.