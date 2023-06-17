Joselu on his winning goal against Italy, Luka Modrić and the UEFA Nations League final – interview

An international debutant at the ripe age of 32, Joselu could hardly have wished for a better start to his Spain career. The Espanyol frontman marked his first appearance for La Roja with a double in a 3-0 EURO 2024 qualifying victory over Norway back in March, before scoring a late winner in Thursday's UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy.

Joselu, whose season tally of 16 La Liga goals was bettered only by Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, says he is "really enjoying" what he describes as a "special point" in his career. As he tells UEFA.com, though, lifting the Nations League on Sunday would take some beating.

On his goal against Italy

The move started on the flank. I was aware that Jordi Alba would try and play in a cross, and I tried to move towards the near post. When the ball was cleared to the edge of the box before Rodri struck it, I realised that one of the Italian players wasn't moving up with the others.

When Rodri struck it, I knew I wouldn't have been offside if the ball fell to me. I was fortunate enough that I was perfectly positioned for the rebound and [...] you've just got to get something on the end of it because it was a high ball. As for the keeper, [Gianluigi] Donnarumma is a huge guy, and he makes the goal seem small. It was an amazing goal, especially because of what it meant.

On Luka Modrić

He's very smart, he really is. He knows how to manage every phase of a game. He's a player who makes the most of those occasions when he may need to rest and take a breather. He's also a player who makes the most of the fact his teams tend to have a lot of possession, so he [has the energy] to win the ball back [quickly].

He's much better when he has [the ball, of course]. I think the ambition and hunger he has is what defines him as a player. He's still going at 37 years of age – he runs and fights as if he's trying to win his first trophy, but he has [what feels like] 50!

Luka Modrić poses with the Player of the Match award after Croatia's semi-final triumph over Italy UEFA via Getty Images

On the possibility of winning the Nations League

It would the best thing ever. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter which trophy it is, a trophy is a trophy, and we're one game away from winning one. With thousands of people here and a whole nation supporting us, and I think we took a huge step forwards [against Italy].

However, we now have two days to weigh things up, prepare ourselves, and recover in order to be ready for the final. [It will be] a very tough game indeed, but it's a final. Finals are there to be won, and [Croatia] will be a hard team to beat, but we'll have a go right to the end.