Nations League: League C fixtures, how it works and what to look out for

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Sweden, Romania, Northern Ireland and Slovakia are among the 16 teams in League C of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.

Sweden trio Dejan Kulusevski, Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak will line up in League C Getty Images

League C kicks off on Thursday 5 September, with Sweden's match away to Azerbaijan one of four opening-day fixtures.

Fresh from their UEFA EURO 2024 endeavours, Romania travel to Kosovo the following night, while on the Saturday the Faroe Islands take on North Macedonia in the sides' first competitive fixture.

Kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September 
C1 Azerbaijan vs Sweden (18:00)
C1 Estonia vs Slovakia
C3 Belarus vs Bulgaria
C3 Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

Friday 6 September
C2 Kosovo vs Romania
C2 Lithuania/Gibraltar* vs Cyprus

Saturday 7 September
C4 Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia (15:00)
C4 Armenia vs Latvia (18:00)

How League C of the 2024/25 Nations League works

League C contains 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams play all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finish determines what happens next:

1st Promoted to League B for the 2026/27 edition.

2nd Face the third-ranked teams from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League B for 2026/27, with the losers in League C.

3rd Remain in League C for 2026/27.

4th The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C are relegated to League D. The two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C face the two runners-up from League D in the play-outs, with the winners in League C for 2026/27; the defeated teams will be in League D.

League C groups

Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia
Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar*
Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus
Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

*To be determined following the 2022/23 play-outs in March 2024

League C fixtures

Matchday 2

Sunday 8 September
C1 Slovakia vs Azerbaijan (18:00)
C1 Sweden vs Estonia
C3 Luxembourg vs Belarus (15:00)
C3 Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland (18:00)

Monday 9 September
C2 Cyprus vs Kosovo
C2 Romania vs Lithuania/Gibraltar*

Tuesday 10 September
C4 Latvia vs Faroe Islands
C4 North Macedonia vs Armenia

Matchday 3

Thursday 10 October
C4 Faroe Islands vs Armenia
C4 Latvia vs North Macedonia

Friday 11 October
C1 Estonia vs Azerbaijan
C1 Slovakia vs Sweden

Saturday 12 October
C2 Lithuania/Gibraltar* vs Kosovo (15:00)
C2 Cyprus vs Romania
C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00)
C3 Belarus vs Northern Ireland

Matchday 4

Sunday 13 October
C4 Armenia vs North Macedonia (18:00)
C4 Faroe Islands vs Latvia

Monday 14 October
C1 Azerbaijan vs Slovakia (18:00)
C1 Estonia vs Sweden

Tuesday 15 October
C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus
C2 Lithuania/Gibraltar* vs Romania
C3 Belarus vs Luxembourg
C3 Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria

Matchday 5

Thursday 14 November
C4 Armenia vs Faroe Islands (18:00)
C4 North Macedonia vs Latvia

Friday 15 November
C2 Cyprus vs Lithuania/Gibraltar*
C2 Romania vs Kosovo
C3 Luxembourg vs Bulgaria
C3 Northern Ireland vs Belarus

Saturday 16 November
C1 Azerbaijan vs Estonia (15:00)
C1 Sweden vs Slovakia

Matchday 6

Sunday 17 November
C4 Latvia vs Armenia (15:00)
C4 North Macedonia vs Faroe Islands (15:00)

Monday 18 November
C2 Kosovo vs Lithuania/Gibraltar*
C2 Romania vs Cyprus
C3 Bulgaria vs Belarus
C3 Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

Tuesday 19 November
C1 Slovakia vs Estonia
C1 Sweden vs Azerbaijan

*To be determined following the 2022/23 play-outs in March 2024

Further dates

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

