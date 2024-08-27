Venue changed for UEFA Nations League match between Montenegro and Wales
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
The match will now be played at City Stadium Nikšić on 9 September.
Due to the extremely hot conditions experienced in Montenegro during the summer the pitch in Gradski Stadion Podgorica has suffered significant damage.
This combined with a heavy match schedule has meant that despite the best efforts of the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) to improve the quality of the pitch, the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League fixture between Montenegro and Wales on 9 September will be moved to an alternative venue, City Stadium Nikšić, to ensure a better pitch quality for the match.