Venue changed for UEFA Nations League match between Montenegro and Wales

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

The match will now be played at City Stadium Nikšić on 9 September.

The UEFA Nations League game between Montenegro and Wales has changed venue AFP via Getty Images

Due to the extremely hot conditions experienced in Montenegro during the summer the pitch in Gradski Stadion Podgorica has suffered significant damage.

This combined with a heavy match schedule has meant that despite the best efforts of the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) to improve the quality of the pitch, the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League fixture between Montenegro and Wales on 9 September will be moved to an alternative venue, City Stadium Nikšić, to ensure a better pitch quality for the match.

