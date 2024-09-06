UEFA Nations League Matchday 1: What to look out for on Saturday

The UEFA Nations League is back, and there are some intriguing matches to conclude Matchday 1, including Germany vs Hungary and the Republic of Ireland vs England.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September

A1 Portugal 2-1 Croatia

A1 Scotland 2-3 Poland

A4 Denmark 2-0 Switzerland

A4 Serbia 0-0 Spain

Friday 6 September

A2 Belgium vs Israel

A2 France vs Italy

Saturday 7 September

A3 Germany vs Hungary

A3 Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Germany go for maiden title

Despite being one of international football's most successful sides with four World Cup titles and three EURO triumphs, Germany are yet to win a Nations League or even progress beyond the league phase in three attempts. The EURO 2024 hosts were beaten by Spain in July's quarter-final but there was still reason for optimism following a string of fine displays in the tournament. They will bid to keep that momentum going here.

Germany and Hungary, of course, locked horns in the group stage of EURO 2024, the home nation prevailing 2-0 thanks to goals from Jamal Musiala and İlkay Gündoğan. Yet Hungary coach Marco Rossi felt the result might easily have been different, saying: "We created a fair number of chances but were unlucky in some moments. Throughout the match we were unlucky." Can their luck turn in Dusseldorf?

Elsewhere

Georgia were one of the big stories of EURO 2024 as they made it to the last 16, and they will strive for a positive start to their Nations League efforts on 7 September at home to Czechia in Group B1.

EURO 2024 runners-up England get their Group B2 campaign under way at neighbours Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 7 September as new interim coach Lee Carsley takes charge of his first match for the Three Lions against the country he represented 40 times as a player.

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20–25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20–25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

