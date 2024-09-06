UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Nations League Matchday 1: What to look out for on Saturday

Friday, September 6, 2024

The league phase of the Nations League is here for a fourth time. UEFA.com picks out some particularly eye-catching games on Saturday.

UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 concludes with the likes of Netherlands and Germany in action on Saturday
UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 concludes with the likes of Netherlands and Germany in action on Saturday Getty Images

The UEFA Nations League is back, and there are some intriguing matches to conclude Matchday 1, including Germany vs Hungary and the Republic of Ireland vs England.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 1 fixtures

Thursday 5 September
A1 Portugal 2-1 Croatia
A1 Scotland 2-3 Poland
A4 Denmark 2-0 Switzerland
A4 Serbia 0-0 Spain

Friday 6 September
A2 Belgium vs Israel
A2 France vs Italy

Saturday 7 September
A3 Germany vs Hungary
A3 Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Great Nations League finals goals

Germany go for maiden title

Despite being one of international football's most successful sides with four World Cup titles and three EURO triumphs, Germany are yet to win a Nations League or even progress beyond the league phase in three attempts. The EURO 2024 hosts were beaten by Spain in July's quarter-final but there was still reason for optimism following a string of fine displays in the tournament. They will bid to keep that momentum going here.

Germany and Hungary, of course, locked horns in the group stage of EURO 2024, the home nation prevailing 2-0 thanks to goals from Jamal Musiala and İlkay Gündoğan. Yet Hungary coach Marco Rossi felt the result might easily have been different, saying: "We created a fair number of chances but were unlucky in some moments. Throughout the match we were unlucky." Can their luck turn in Dusseldorf?

Nagelsmann on Germany Nations League group

Elsewhere

  • Georgia were one of the big stories of EURO 2024 as they made it to the last 16, and they will strive for a positive start to their Nations League efforts on 7 September at home to Czechia in Group B1.
  • EURO 2024 runners-up England get their Group B2 campaign under way at neighbours Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 7 September as new interim coach Lee Carsley takes charge of his first match for the Three Lions against the country he represented 40 times as a player.

Further dates

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

