UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 round-up: France and Italy cruise to victory

France got their UEFA Nations League campaign back on track, Italy made it two wins from two and there were hat-tricks for Slovenia striker Benjamin Šeško and Türkiye's Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 2 action.

Highlights: France 2-0 Belgium

Didier Deschamps' France side bounced back from Friday's defeat by Italy, seeing off a resilient Belgium side in Lyon. While the Red Devils found some early joy against a much-changed France line-up, Les Bleus grew into the encounter and looked the more dangerous; they were rewarded midway through the first half.

Koen Casteels, at full stretch, did well to get a palm on Ousmane Dembélé's effort from inside the box but Randal Kolo Muani was on hand to smash in the rebound. France were more imposing and controlled in the second half, and Dembélé's exquisite driven finish sealed the points to take them level with Belgium in Group A2.

Highlights: Israel 1-2 Italy

Italy overcame Israel in Budapest to make it two wins from two. Israel started well and went close through Manor Solomon's curled effort, but it was Davide Frattesi who struck first when he instinctively chested Federico Dimarco's cross into the bottom corner.

A similarly strong opening to the second period from Ran Ben Shimon's outfit was ultimately in vain, as Moise Kean rammed in Italy's second from close range after Yoav Gerafi had denied Giacomo Raspadori. Mohammad Abu Fani's well-hit late volley gave Israel hope, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Elsewhere on Monday

Benjamin Šeško and Kerem Aktürkoğlu registered fine hat-tricks as Slovenia and Türkiye recorded their first wins of the campaign.

Erling Haaland took his tally to 32 goals in 35 appearances for Norway with the winner at home to Austria, although the home side lost Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard to an ankle injury.

Wales struck twice in the opening three minutes against Montenegro as they made it four points in two away games but, amid torrential rain, they were under the pump in the closing stages.

Highlights: Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan

Monday's fixtures

A2 France 2-0 Belgium, Israel 1-2 Italy

B3 Norway 2-1 Austria, Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan

B4 Montenegro 1-2 Wales, Türkiye 3-1 Iceland

C2 Cyprus 0-4 Kosovo, Romania 3-1 Lithuania

The holders secured a comprehensive victory despite being reduced to ten men midway through the first half. Joselu's looping header and a Fabián Ruiz strike put Spain in command early on, before Robin Le Normand was dismissed for impeding Breel Embolo. The hosts' numerical advantage paid off when Zeki Amdouni pounced from close range just before the interval, but Switzerland were unable to convert possession into an equaliser after the break.

With the Nati hunting for a second goal, Spain hit them on the counter twice in the space of four minutes late on, Fabián Ruiz getting his second of the evening via a neat finish from substitute Ferran Torres' cross, before the replacement added a fourth himself after being sent clear by Joselu.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-4 Spain

Ronaldo came off the bench to score a second successive Nations League winner as Portugal fought back to defeat Scotland. Following Thursday's late 3-2 loss to Poland, Steve Clarke's side began well and went ahead with their only chance of the first half as Scott McTominay headed in his tenth goal in his last 17 internationals from Kenny McLean's cross.

Having spurned several chances in response, Portugal finally levelled after the restart when Bruno Fernandes struck on his 30th birthday and in his 600th career game. Ronaldo then pounced two minutes from the end to keep up the 2018/19 Nations League champions' 100% record in the current edition.

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Scotland

A stunning Modrić free-kick gave Croatia their first three points of the campaign. The Croatia captain celebrates his 39th birthday tomorrow, yet he showed no signs of ageing in a masterclass of distribution and creativity.

The hosts dominated the early possession and Igor Matanović had a series of first-half attempts, but it took them until the 52nd minute to break the deadlock against a solid Poland defence, Modrić curling a set piece over the visitors' wall and into the top-left corner of Łukasz Skorupski's goal.

Although Poland pushed for an equaliser in an open second half, and Robert Lewandowski hit the woodwork, Croatia ultimately did enough to see out the victory.

Highlights: Croatia 1-0 Poland

The hosts made it two wins in four days with a dominant performance in Copenhagen. Albert Grønbæk, on only his second appearance for Denmark, made the breakthrough in the 36th minute via a well-placed finish after a neat exchange of passes with Yussuf Poulsen.

That opener was a fine team goal, but the second was a spectacular individual effort, Poulsen brilliantly dispatching Victor Kristiansen's cross with an overhead kick. Saša Lukić miscued from close range with the best chance for the visitors, who remain on a single point from their first two games in the section.

Highlights: Denmark 2-0 Serbia

Elsewhere on Sunday

Viktor Gyökeres struck his first international double to help Sweden keep pace with Slovakia at the top of Group C1, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side beating ten-man Estonia 3-0 after Slovakia dispatched Azerbaijan 2-0.

Belarus and Bulgaria lead the way on four points apiece in Group C3 after both triumphed, Kiril Despodov's fifth goal in his last eight Bulgaria outings making the difference against Northern Ireland while Belarus prevailed in Luxembourg.

There was drama aplenty in the sole League D fixture as Gibraltar and Liechtenstein drew 2-2, James Scanlon putting hosts Gibraltar ahead on 97 minutes only for Nicolas Hasler to equalise with a 104th-minute penalty.

All Sunday's results

A1 Croatia 1-0 Poland, Portugal 2-1 Scotland

A4 Denmark 2-0 Serbia, Switzerland 1-4 Spain

C1 Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan, Sweden 3-0 Estonia

C3 Luxembourg 0-1 Belarus, Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland

D1 Gibraltar 2-2 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Sweden 3-0 Estonia

Tuesday's fixtures

A3 Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Netherlands vs Germany

B1 Albania vs Georgia﻿,﻿ Czechia vs Ukraine

B2 England vs Finland﻿,﻿ Republic of Ireland vs Greece

C4 Latvia vs Faroe Islands (18:00), North Macedonia vs Armenia

D2 Andorra vs Malta

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated.