2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Benjamin Šeško leads with five goals

Benjamin Šeško is the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with five goals, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Viktor Gyökeres, Răzvan Marin and Erling Haaland all have four.

The 21-year-old scored the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier. Matchday 5 then brought a fifth goal for the Leipzig striker, who converted from the spot in Slovenia's 4-1 defeat to Norway.

Türkiye's Aktürkoğlu followed Šeško closely in registering the second hat-trick of this edition in a 3-1 home success against Iceland, and the Benfica forward is hot on his heels in the race for top scorer. As well as that treble, he also netted in the reverse fixture – a 4-2 win in Reykjavik on 14 October.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's four goals

Sweden striker Viktor Gyökeres took his tally to four on the same night, along with a tournament-leading four assists, in a 3-0 win in Estonia.

Marin, meanwhile, has scored a penalty in each of Romania's four fixtures to date.

Nations League top scorer: Răzvan Marin's four penalties

Haaland netted his fourth goal of the Nations League campaign as he restored Norway's lead following Šeško's equaliser in the Matchday 5 meeting with Slovenia. The Manchester City forward scored twice in the earlier encounter between the two sides, as well as the winner in a Matchday 2 victory over Austria.

Nine players have three goals, including Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, France forward Randal Kolo Muani, and Sweden striker Alexander Isak.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

4 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

4 Erling Haaland (Norway) 3 Davide Frattesi (Italy)﻿

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

3 Randal Kolo Muani (France)

3 Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)

3 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3 David Strelec (Slovakia)

3 Deniz Undav (Germany)

3 Harry Wilson (Wales)



There are some stellar names among the chasing pack too, including Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Kevin De Bruyne and Edin Džeko, as well as Harry Kane.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

4 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Tasos Bakasetas (Greece)

3 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Viktor Gyökeres' four goals

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3