2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Erling Haaland leads with seven goals

Erling Haaland is the current top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with seven goals, putting him two clear of nearest rivals Cristiano Ronaldo, Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres on five.

A Matchday 6 hat-trick moved Haaland out in front, while also helping Norway seal promotion to League A as they defeated Kazakhstan 5-0. The 24-year-old added to the three goals he scored in two fixtures against Slovenia as well as a late winner against Austria on Matchday 2.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 7 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿ 5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)﻿

4 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

4 Răzvan Marin (Romania)﻿

Top scorer: Erling Haaland's seven Nations League goals

Sweden striker Gyökeres took his tally to five on Matchday 5, opening the scoring as his side confirmed promotion to League B with a 2-1 win against Slovakia, while he also has more assists than any other player (five).

Top Scorer: Viktor Gyökeres' five Nations League goals

Ronaldo had extended his tally to five in spectacular fashion the previous night, scoring a chipped penalty and an overhead kick in the space of 15 minutes as Portugal confirmed their quarter-final place with a 5-1 win over Poland. The 39-year-old had also found the net in the reverse fixture, plus a goal apiece against Scotland and Croatia, making it a clean sweep of his opponents in Group A1.

Cristiano Ronaldo's five Nations League goals

Šeško notched the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier. Matchday 5 then brought a fifth goal for the Leipzig striker, who converted from the spot in Slovenia's 4-1 loss to Norway.

Benjamin Šeško's five Nations League goals

Türkiye's Kerem Aktürkoğlu is another player to have hit a treble, scoring all three of his team's goals in a 3-1 home success against Iceland, and netting one in the reverse fixture – a 4-2 win in Reykjavik.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's four goals

Răzvan Marin, meanwhile, has scored four penalties for Romania, while Isak buried a double against Azerbaijan before adding to his tally against Estonia and Slovakia.

Nations League top scorer: Răzvan Marin's four penalties

There are some stellar names on three goals too, including England's Harry Kane, Germany's Florian Wirtz and France's Randal Kolo Muani.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Erling Haaland (Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024)

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)﻿



4 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

4 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

4 Lucas Digne (France)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3