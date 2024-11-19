2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Nine-goal Viktor Gyökeres leapfrogs Erling Haaland

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres is the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with nine goals, two clear of Erling Haaland and three ahead of Romania's Răzvan Marin.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 9 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 7 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿ 6 Răzvan Marin (Romania)﻿ 5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)﻿

4 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

4 Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)﻿

4 David Strelec (Slovakia)

4 Harry Wilson (Wales)

A Matchday 6 hat-trick moved Haaland out in front, while also helping Norway seal promotion to League A as they defeated Kazakhstan 5-0, but Gyökeres went one better by scoring four times as Sweden cruised past Azerbaijan 6-0 in their final outing. The Sweden striker has five assists too – also more than any other player.

Top Scorer: Watch all of Gyökeres' goals

Răzvan Marin scored four penalties for Romania in League C before notching two goals from open play on Matchday 6 in a 4-1 win against Cyprus.

Ronaldo increased his tally to five in spectacular fashion on 15 November, scoring a chipped penalty and an overhead kick in the space of 15 minutes as Portugal confirmed their quarter-final place with a 5-1 win over Poland. The 39-year-old had also found the net in the reverse fixture, plus a goal apiece against Scotland and Croatia, making it a clean sweep of his opponents in Group A1.

Cristiano Ronaldo's five Nations League goals

Šeško notched the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier. Matchday 5 brought a fifth goal for the Leipzig striker, who converted from the spot in Slovenia's 4-1 loss to Norway.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Erling Haaland (Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024)

Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024)

Nikola Krstović (Montenegro 3-1 Türki̇ye, 19/11/2024)

* Four goals

Top scorer: Erling Haaland's seven Nations League goals

Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)﻿

4 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

4 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

4 Lucas Digne (France)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3