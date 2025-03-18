Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Nine-goal Viktor Gyökeres clear of Erling Haaland

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres stands clear of the likes of Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benjamin Šeško and Răzvan Marin in the race for top scorer.

Viktor Gyökeres celebrates one of his four goals for Sweden against Azerbaijan in the Nations League
Viktor Gyökeres celebrates one of his four goals for Sweden against Azerbaijan in the Nations League TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres is the top scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with nine goals, two clear of Erling Haaland and three ahead of Romania's Răzvan Marin.

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top scorer will be determined across the season as a whole, incorporating the league phase, play-offs and finals.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (league phase to final)

9 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

7 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿

6 Răzvan Marin (Romania)﻿

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)

4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)﻿
4 Alexander Isak (Sweden)
4 Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)﻿
4 David Strelec (Slovakia)
4 Harry Wilson (Wales)

A Matchday 6 hat-trick moved Haaland out in front, while also helping Norway seal promotion to League A as they defeated Kazakhstan 5-0, but Gyökeres went one better by scoring four times as Sweden cruised past Azerbaijan 6-0 in their final outing. The Sweden striker has five assists too – also more than any other player.

Top Scorer: Watch all of Gyökeres' goals

Răzvan Marin scored four penalties for Romania in League C before notching two goals from open play on Matchday 6 in a 4-1 win against Cyprus.

Ronaldo increased his tally to five in spectacular fashion on 15 November, scoring a chipped penalty and an overhead kick in the space of 15 minutes as Portugal confirmed their quarter-final place with a 5-1 win over Poland. The 39-year-old had also found the net in the reverse fixture, plus a goal apiece against Scotland and Croatia, making it a clean sweep of his opponents in Group A1.

Cristiano Ronaldo's five Nations League goals

Šeško notched the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier. Matchday 5 brought a fifth goal for the Leipzig striker, who converted from the spot in Slovenia's 4-1 loss to Norway.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)
Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)
Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)
Erling Haaland (Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024)
Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024)
Nikola Krstović (Montenegro 3-1 Türki̇ye, 19/11/2024)

* Four goals

Top scorer: Erling Haaland's seven Nations League goals
Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)﻿

4 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)
4 Florian Wirtz (Germany)
4 Lucas Digne (France)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6
2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6
2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1
2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2
2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Selected for you

Fixtures and results
Live 18/03/2025

Fixtures and results

Check out all the 2024/25 Nations League fixtures and results.
How to watch the Nations League
Live 19/11/2024

How to watch the Nations League

Check out how to watch the UEFA Nations League where you are.