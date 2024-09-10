2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Šeško sets the pace

Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško scored the first hat-trick of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League to move top of the top scorer rankings after two rounds of matches.

Šeško converted a penalty in Friday's 1-1 draw with Austria and then added three more goals to his tally in the 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu quickly registered the second hat-trick of this edition, in a 3-1 home win against Iceland, and lies on three goals apiece with Sweden forwards Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak and Fotis Ioannidis of Greece.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 4 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 3 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye) 2 Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia)

2 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

2 Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

2 Davide Frattesi (Italy)

2 Harry Kane (England)

2 Giorgi Kochorashvili (Georgia)

2 Scott McTominay (Scotland)

2 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2 Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)

2 Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands)

2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2 Pavel Šulc (Czechia)

There are some stellar names among the chasing pack including Cristiano Ronaldo, Fabián Ruiz and Scott McTominay, who all scored in their first two games of the 2024/25 edition, and Harry Kane, who marked his 100th England cap with both goals in the win against Finland.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

3 Tasos Bakasetas (Greece)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2 Johann Gudmundsson (Iceland)

2 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

2 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

2 Donat Rrudhani (Kosovo)

2 Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark)

2 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6