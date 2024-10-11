2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Šeško still setting pace

Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško scored the first hat-trick of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League and still leads the way in the top scorer rankings.

Šeško converted a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Austria and then added three more goals to his tally in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu quickly registered the second hat-trick of this edition, in a 3-1 home win against Iceland, and sit on three goals alongside Sweden forwards Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak, Fotis Ioannidis of Greece and Norway's Erling Haaland, Slovakia's David Strelec and Germany's Deniz Undav, with the latter three all scoring doubles on Matchday 3.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 4 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 3 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

3 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Erling Haaland (Norway)

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

3 David Strelec (Slovakia)

3 Deniz Undav (Germany)

There are some stellar names among the chasing pack including Cristiano Ronaldo, Fabián Ruiz and Scott McTominay, who all scored in their first two games of the 2024/25 edition. There is also Harry Kane, who marked his 100th England cap with both goals in the win against Finland on Matchday 2, Kevin De Bruyne and Edin Džeko.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

3 Tasos Bakasetas (Greece)

3 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

3 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

2 Johann Gudmundsson (Iceland)

2 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

2 Donat Rrudhani (Kosovo)

2 Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark)

2 Alexander Sørloth (Norway)

2 Neco Williams (Wales)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6