2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Viktor Gyökeres clear of Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres is the leading scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with nine goals, two clear of Erling Haaland and Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze. All three have ended their campaigns, though, and Cristiano Ronaldo, on six, could yet catch them.

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top scorer will be determined across the season as a whole, incorporating the league phase, play-offs and finals. In the event of more than one player ending the season as leading scorer then the title will be shared; there are currently no tie-breakers such as assists or minutes played.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (league phase to final) 9 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 7 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿

7 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) 6 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 5 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)﻿﻿

5 Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)

5 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 4 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

4 Tim Kleindienst (Germany)

4 Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)﻿

4 David Strelec (Slovakia)

4 Harry Wilson (Wales)

Gyökeres registered in five of Sweden's six games in Group C1, including four at home to Azerbaijan in their final outing. The Sporting CP striker also notched up five assists – more than anyone else in the league phase – as Sweden secured promotion to League B.

Haaland finished two behind on seven, also from six outings as Norway sealed promotion to League A for the next edition. Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, 24, joined the Manchester City man on seven goals thanks to four across the League B/C play-off tie against Armenia.

Haaland's seven Nations League goals

The leading scorer still active in the competition is Cristiano Ronaldo on six goals. The 40-year-old will bid to lift the trophy for a second time when Portugal head to Germany for the finals in June. The tournament hosts' Tim Kleindienst is two behind on four.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Erling Haaland (Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024)

Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024)

Nikola Krstović (Montenegro 3-1 Türki̇ye, 19/11/2024)

Vedat Muriqi (Iceland 1-3 Kosovo, 23/03/2025)

* Four goals

Ronaldo's first five Nations League goals

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3