2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Viktor Gyökeres, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Šeško lead with five goals

Viktor Gyökeres, Cristiano Ronaldo and Benjamin Šeško are the top scorers in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with five goals, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Alexander Isak, Răzvan Marin and Erling Haaland all have four.

Sweden striker Gyökeres took his tally to five on Matchday 5, opening the scoring as his side confirmed promotion to League B with a 2-1 win against Slovakia, while he also has more assists than any other player with five.

Top Scorer: Viktor Gyökeres' five Nations League goals

Ronaldo had extended his tally to five in spectacular fashion the previous night, scoring a chipped penalty and an overhead kick in the space of 15 minutes as Portugal confirmed their quarter-final place with a 5-1 win over Poland. The 39-year-old had also found the net in the reverse fixture, and scored once against Scotland and Croatia, making it a clean sweep of his opponents in Group A1.

Cristiano Ronaldo's five Nations League goals

Šeško scored the first hat-trick of this edition in a 3-0 win at home to Kazakhstan on 9 September, adding to a penalty against Austria three days earlier. Matchday 5 then brought a fifth goal for the Leipzig striker, who converted from the spot in Slovenia's 4-1 defeat to Norway.

Benjamin Šeško's five Nations League goals

Türkiye's Aktürkoğlu is another to have hit a treble, scoring all three of his team's goals in a 3-1 home success against Iceland, and netting one in the reverse fixture – a 4-2 win in Reykjavik on 14 October.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's four goals

Marin, meanwhile, has scored a penalty in each of Romania's four fixtures to date, while Isak scored a double against Azerbaijan before adding to his tally against Estonia and Slovakia.

Nations League top scorer: Răzvan Marin's four penalties

Haaland has netted three of his four against Šeško's Slovenia, to go alongside the winner in a Matchday 2 victory over Austria, while Gyökeres' Swedish strike partner Alexander Isak scored against Slovakia on Matchday 5 to move to four goals.

Eleven players have three goals, including France forward Randal Kolo Muani and Germany's Florian Wirtz.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (group stage to final) 5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) 4 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)

4 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿

4 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

4 Răzvan Marin (Romania)﻿ 3 Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

3 Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

3 Davide Frattesi (Italy)﻿

3 Fotis Ioannidis (Greece)

3 Randal Kolo Muani (France)

3 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

3 Isaac Price (Northern Ireland)﻿

3 David Strelec (Slovakia)

3 Deniz Undav (Germany)

3 Harry Wilson (Wales)

3 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

There are some stellar names among the chasing pack too, including Declan Rice, Fabián Ruiz, Kevin De Bruyne and Edin Džeko, as well as Harry Kane.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Nations League expansion

Most assists in the 2024/25 Nations League

5 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)﻿



4 Nuno Mendes (Portugal)

4 Florian Wirtz (Germany)

3 Tasos Bakasetas (Greece)

3 Jamal Musiala (Germany)

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3