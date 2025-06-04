2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Viktor Gyökeres leads but Cristiano Ronaldo closes in

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres is the leading scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with nine goals, while three players have scored seven goals: Norway's Erling Haaland, Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winner in Portugal's semi-final against Germany.

The only of the four whose campaign is ongoing, Ronaldo will hope to climb the rankings further in the Nations League final on Sunday.

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top scorer will be determined across the season as a whole, incorporating the league phase, play-offs and finals. In the event of more than one player ending the season as leading scorer then the title will be shared; there are currently no tie-breakers such as assists or minutes played.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (league phase to final) 9 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 7 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿

7 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia)

7 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 6 Răzvan Marin (Romania) 5 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye)﻿﻿

5 Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo)

5 Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

5 Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia)

Gyökeres registered in five of Sweden's six games in Group C1, including four at home to Azerbaijan in their final outing. The Sporting CP striker also notched up five assists – more than anyone else in the league phase – as Sweden secured promotion to League B.

Haaland finished two behind on seven, also from six outings as Norway sealed promotion to League A for the next edition. Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, 24, joined the Manchester City man on seven goals thanks to four across the League B/C play-off tie against Armenia.

Haaland's seven Nations League goals

The leading scorer still active in the competition is Cristiano Ronaldo who increased his tally to seven goals as he finished from Nuno Mendes' set-up to help Portugal to a turnaround semi-final victory against Germany.

The 40-year-old bids to lift the trophy for a second time as Portugal remain in Munich for the final on Sunday.

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Erling Haaland (Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024)

Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024)

Nikola Krstović (Montenegro 3-1 Türki̇ye, 19/11/2024)

Vedat Muriqi (Iceland 1-3 Kosovo, 23/03/2025)

* Four goals

Ronaldo's first five Nations League goals

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3