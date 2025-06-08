2024/25 Nations League Alipay+ Top Scorer: Viktor Gyökeres pips Cristiano Ronaldo

Sweden's Viktor Gyökeres finished as the leading scorer in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League with nine goals, pipping Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the winner in Portugal's semi-final against Germany and added another in the final victory against Spain to finish on eight.

The 2024/25 UEFA Nations League top scorer was determined across the season as a whole, incorporating the league phase, play-offs and finals.

2024/25 Nations League top scorers (league phase to final) 9 Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 8 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 7 Erling Haaland (Norway)﻿

7 Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) 6 Răzvan Marin (Romania)

Gyökeres registered in five of Sweden's six games in Group C1, including four at home to Azerbaijan in their final outing. The Sporting CP striker also notched up five assists – more than anyone else in the league phase – as Sweden secured promotion to League B.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, netted six times in the league phase and added to his tally as he finished from Nuno Mendes' assist to help Portugal to a turnaround semi-final victory against Germany. He then volleyed an equaliser for his nation to make it 2-2 against Spain in the final, but was forced off injured shortly afterwards and thus finished the campaign on eight goals.

Finishing just behind the two front-runners were Erling Haaland, who finished on seven goals from six outings as Norway sealed promotion to League A for the next edition, and Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, who joined the Manchester City man on seven thanks to four strikes across the League B/C play-off tie against Armenia.

Haaland's seven Nations League goals

Which players have scored Nations League hat-tricks in 2024/25?

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia 3-0 Kazakhstan, 09/09/2024)

Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Türkiye 3-1 Iceland, 09/09/2024)

Isaac Price (Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria, 15/10/2024)

Erling Haaland (Norway 5-0 Kazakhstan, 17/11/2024)

Viktor Gyökeres* (Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2024)

Nikola Krstović (Montenegro 3-1 Türki̇ye, 19/11/2024)

Vedat Muriqi (Iceland 1-3 Kosovo, 23/03/2025)

* Four goals

2024/25 Nations League stats

Nations League top scorers by season (league phase to final)

2024/25: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) 9

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Norway), Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Norway), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Ferran Torres (Spain) 6

2018/19: Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia) 6

Nations League finals top scorers by season (final tournament only)

2024/25: Kylian Mbappé (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 2

2022/23: Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Federico Dimarco (Italy), Davide Frattesi (Italy), Ciro Immobile (Italy), Joselu (Spain), Andrej Kramarić (Croatia), Noa Lang (Netherlands), Donyell Malen (Netherlands), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Mario Pašalić (Croatia), Bruno Petković (Croatia), Yeremy Pino (Spain), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) 1

2020/21: Kylian Mbappé (France), Ferran Torres (Spain), Karim Benzema (France) 2

2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3