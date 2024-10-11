UEFA Nations League Matchday 3: What to look out for on Saturday

Spain remain on the up but now meet a tough Denmark side as UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 comes to a conclusion.

UEFA.com takes a look at the most intriguing storylines in the third round of fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 3 fixtures

Thursday 10 October

A2 Italy 2-2 Belgium

A2 Israel 1-4 France

Friday 11 October

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany

A3 Hungary 1-1 Netherlands

Saturday 12 October

A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00)

A1 Poland vs Portugal

A4 Serbia vs Switzerland

A4 Spain vs Denmark

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Spain welcome upbeat Denmark

Speaking at UEFA's recent 14th Conference for National Team Coaches and Technical Directors, coach Luis de la Fuente put Spain's EURO 2024 triumph down to "work, work and more work", and his side continue to fight for each other in Group A4, having followed up a 0-0 draw in Serbia with a 4-1 win in Switzerland despite being reduced to ten men after just 20 minutes.

On Matchday 3, they face another side not afraid of hard toil, with Denmark having won their first two matches under new boss Lars Knudsen without conceding. "We have an even more difficult game coming up," warned defender Rasmus Kristensen.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-4 Spain

Elsewhere

Portugal are hoping to maintain their 100% record in Group A1 when they travel to Poland.

Romania are also looking to make it three wins from three with a trip to Cyprus.

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20–25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20–25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

Download the official app