UEFA Nations League Matchday 3: What to look out for on Saturday
Friday, October 11, 2024
Article summary
Spain are showing the value of hard work but now face a fearless Denmark side; see what the next steps are as the UEFA Nations League continues.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain remain on the up but now meet a tough Denmark side as UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 comes to a conclusion.
UEFA.com takes a look at the most intriguing storylines in the third round of fixtures.
League A Matchday 3 fixtures
Thursday 10 October
A2 Italy 2-2 Belgium
A2 Israel 1-4 France
Friday 11 October
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany
A3 Hungary 1-1 Netherlands
Saturday 12 October
A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00)
A1 Poland vs Portugal
A4 Serbia vs Switzerland
A4 Spain vs Denmark
All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.
Spain welcome upbeat Denmark
Speaking at UEFA's recent 14th Conference for National Team Coaches and Technical Directors, coach Luis de la Fuente put Spain's EURO 2024 triumph down to "work, work and more work", and his side continue to fight for each other in Group A4, having followed up a 0-0 draw in Serbia with a 4-1 win in Switzerland despite being reduced to ten men after just 20 minutes.
On Matchday 3, they face another side not afraid of hard toil, with Denmark having won their first two matches under new boss Lars Knudsen without conceding. "We have an even more difficult game coming up," warned defender Rasmus Kristensen.
Elsewhere
- Portugal are hoping to maintain their 100% record in Group A1 when they travel to Poland.
- Romania are also looking to make it three wins from three with a trip to Cyprus.
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025