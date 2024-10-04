Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
UEFA Nations League Matchday 3: What to look out for

Friday, October 4, 2024

Italy are seeking a third win, Spain are showing the value of hard work, and Germany's rebuild seems to be on track; see what the next steps are as the UEFA Nations League returns.

Moise Kean's Italy have their eyes on a third straight Group A2 win
Italy are on the rebound with two straight wins, while Spain remain on the up as they go into the third UEFA Nations League matchweek.

UEFA.com takes a look at the most intriguing storylines ahead of the third round of fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 3 fixtures

Thursday 10 October
A2 Italy vs Belgium
A2 Israel vs France

Friday 11 October
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Netherlands

Saturday 12 October
A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00)
A1 Poland vs Portugal
A4 Serbia vs Switzerland
A4 Spain vs Denmark

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated.

Italy aiming for three wins from three

After a round of 16 elimination at UEFA EURO 2024, Luciano Spalletti's side have made a sparkling start in Group A2, and are looking for a third successive win as they meet Belgium in Rome.

"We learned a lot from the games at EURO 2024, and it was important to show it," said forward Moise Kean.

Domenico Tedesco's Red Devils, meanwhile, are looking to end a long negative run against the Azzurri: they have not won a competitive game against Italy since May 1972 (D1 L4), most recently losing 2-1 in the 2021 Nations League third-place game.

Highlights: France 1-3 Italy

Germany rebuilding in style

Hosting EURO 2024 was the end of an era for Germany, the retirement of giants such as Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos meaning reconstruction work for coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Thus far, Group A3 has delivered encouragement: a 5-0 win against Hungary followed by a 2-2 draw in the Netherlands, in which Stuttgart's Deniz Undav marked his first start with a goal.

"A complicated finish but he did it brilliantly," said Nagelsmann.

The upcoming match in Zenica is the Germans' first competitive meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina, for whom ex-Wolfsburg forward Edin Džeko remains a serious goal threat at age 38.

Highlights: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Spain welcome upbeat Denmark

Speaking at UEFA's recent 14th Conference for National Team Coaches and Technical Directors, coach Luis de la Fuente put Spain's EURO 2024 triumph down to "work, work and more work", and his side continue to fight for each other in Group A4, having followed up a 0-0 draw in Serbia with a 4-1 win in Switzerland (despite being reduced to ten men after just 20 minutes).

On Matchday 3, they face another side not afraid of hard toil, with Denmark having won their first two games under new boss Lars Knudsen without conceding.

"We have an even more difficult game coming up," warned defender Rasmus Kristensen.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-4 Spain

Elsewhere

Further dates

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

