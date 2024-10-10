European football mourns George Baldock

UEFA would like to send its condolences to the family of George Baldock, the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) and Panathinaikos FC following the Greek international's sudden and untimely death.

Baldock began his career at English side Milton Keynes Dons before transferring to Sheffield United in 2017. The defender spent seven seasons at Bramall Lane, twice helping the club achieve promotion to the English Premier League before moving to Panathinaikos in May.

A statement from the HFF read: "With deep sadness and pain, the National Team and the Hellenic Football Federation say goodbye to George Baldock. There are no words to describe the human pain caused by the news of the untimely loss of one of our young people. This moment calls for silence. Condolences to his family. Condolences from his second family. Goodbye."

Following a request by the HFF, a minute's silence will be observed ahead of kick-off and black armbands will be worn during Greece's UEFA Nations League matches against England at Wembley Stadium on Thursday and Republic of Ireland at Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday.