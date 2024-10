UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 highlights: Germany, France and Italy rejoice

Randal Kolo Muani was the star for France while Giovanni Di Lorenzo struck twice for Italy in Monday's UEFA Nations League games, when Germany discovered a new hero in Jamie Leweling.

UEFA.com rounds up Monday's fixtures.

Full schedule

Monday

Debutant Jamie Leweling's finish enabled Germany to secure a quarter-final place as one of the top two sides in Group A3, the 23-year-old pouncing on a loose ball following a corner shortly after the hour. Maximilian Mittelstädt and Tim Kleindienst tested Bart Verbruggen in the first half, and Ronald Koeman's visitors twice went close in the closing stages, Xavi Simons' strike clipping the crossbar before substitute Donyell Malen brought the best out of keeper Oliver Baumann.

Randal Kolo Muani struck twice in Brussels as Les Bleus extended their winning run against Belgium to seven competitive matches. After Youri Tielemans sent a 23rd-minute penalty over the crossbar, Kolo Muani scored from the spot 12 minutes later. Loïs Openda headed the equaliser during first-half added time, but France's No12 nodded in the 62nd-minute winner before Aurélien Tchouameni was dismissed for Les Bleus with 14 minutes remaining.

Omri Glazer made a number of fine first-half saves, but there was no stopping the Azzurri once Mateo Retegui converted a 41st-minute penalty. Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed the Azzurri's second, and while Abu Fani replied direct from a corner, Italy responded forcefully, Davide Frattesi and Di Lorenzo producing fine low finishes as the Azzurri stayed in control at the top of Group A2.

Dominik Szoboszlai struck twice as Hungary secured their first win of the campaign. The hosts made the early running in Zenica, but Hungary's captain put the visitors ahead eight minutes before half-time with a low shot. He doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart, coolly dispatching a penalty after substitute Nail Omerović had been penalised for a foul in the box.

Best of the rest

Türkiye were a goal behind inside three minutes and also missed a penalty in Iceland, but still emerged with a victory on the road, Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoğlu striking in the closing stages to turn a 2-2 draw into a 4-2 win.

Wales remain unbeaten in four games under their new coach Craig Bellamy after Harry Wilson's penalty earned them a 1-0 win against Montenegro, but the Dragons still trail Türkiye by two points at the top of Group B4.

Czechia hold a one-point lead at the top of Group B1 following a 1-1 draw against Ukraine, with fellow UEFA EURO 2024 contenders Albania and Georgia on their shoulders in the wake of the Albanians' 1-0 victory in Tbilisi, Kristjan Asllani hitting the winner.

All Monday's results

A2 Belgium 1-2 France, Italy 4-1 Israel

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Hungary, Germany 1-0 Netherlands

B1 Georgia 0-1 Albania, Ukraine 1-1 Czechia

B4 Iceland 2-4 Türkiye, Wales 1-0 Montenegro

C1 Azerbaijan 1-3 Slovakia, Estonia 0-3 Sweden

Tuesday's fixtures

A1 Poland vs Croatia, Scotland vs Portugal

A4 Spain vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Denmark

C2 Kosovo vs Cyprus, Lithuania vs Romania

C3 Belarus vs Luxembourg, Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria

Sunday

England remain within three points of section leaders Greece after victory in Helsinki. They took an 18th-minute lead when Jack Grealish slotted in from Angel Gomes' inspired pass. Finland could have equalised when Fredrik Jensen fired over shortly after half-time, but Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a sublime 74th-minute free-kick before Declan Rice stabbed in ten minutes later. Arttu Hoskonen headed a consolation for the hosts.

Highlights: Finland 1-3 England

Download the official app

Best of the rest

Having beaten England at Wembley on Thursday night, Greece maintained their three-point lead at the top of Group B2 with a 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland, Tasos Bakasetas scoring just after the interval and Petros Mantalos striking late. Ivan Jovanović's side have a maximum 12 points after four games.

Austria were the big winners on Sunday night as they followed up a 4-0 victory against Kazakhstan with a 5-1 defeat of Norway. Marko Arnautović hit their first two in Linz (the second a penalty), with Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch on target after the break.

North Macedonia won 2-0 in Armenia to take a six-point lead at the top of Group C4, Bojan Miovski and Isnik Alimi on target in the closing 20 minutes in Yerevan. Blagoja Milevski's side have won their last three games without conceding.

All Sunday's results

B2 Finland 1-3 England, Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland

B3 Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovenia, Austria 5-1 Norway

C4 Armenia 0-2 North Macedonia, Faroe Islands 1-1 Latvia

D1 Liechtenstein 0-0 Gibraltar

D2 Malta 1-0 Moldova

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated.