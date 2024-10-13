UEFA Nations League Matchday 4 Sunday round-up: England, Greece and Austria win

England made some amends for their shock defeat by Greece at Wembley on Thursday, but the Greeks continue to set the pace in their UEFA Nations League section, and Austria are back on the up.

UEFA.com rounds up Sunday's action.

England remain within three points of section leaders Greece after victory in Helsinki. They took an 18th-minute lead when Jack Grealish slotted in from Angel Gomes' inspired pass. Finland could have equalised when Fredrik Jensen fired over shortly after half-time, but Trent Alexander-Arnold curled in a sublime 74th-minute free-kick before Declan Rice stabbed in ten minutes later. Arttu Hoskonen headed a consolation for the hosts.

Having beaten England at Wembley on Thursday night, Greece maintained their three-point lead at the top of Group B2 with a 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland, Tasos Bakasetas scoring just after the interval and Petros Mantalos striking late. Ivan Jovanović's side have a maximum 12 points after four games.

Austria were the big winners on Sunday night as they followed up a 4-0 victory against Kazakhstan with a 5-1 defeat of Norway. Marko Arnautović hit their first two in Linz (the second a penalty), with Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch on target after the break.

North Macedonia won 2-0 in Armenia to take a six-point lead at the top of Group C4, Bojan Miovski and Isnik Alimi on target in the closing 20 minutes in Yerevan. Blagoja Milevski's side have won their last three games without conceding.

