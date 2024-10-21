UEFA Nations League Matchday 5: What to look out for

Hungary are looking to build on a positive set of results while Belgium are eager to find form and end a lengthy winless streak against Italy.

UEFA.com examines the key storylines from the penultimate round of fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 5 fixtures

Thursday 14 November

A2 Belgium vs Italy

A2 France vs Israel

Friday 15 November

A1 Portugal vs Poland

A1 Scotland vs Croatia

A4 Denmark vs Spain

A4 Switzerland vs Serbia

Saturday 16 November

A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

A3 Netherlands vs Hungary

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Belgium eager for Italy breakthrough

Undefeated Italy top Group A2, with Matchday 5 opponents Belgium needing to beat the Azzurri in a competitive match for the first time since May 1972 if they are to have any chance of reaching the quarter-finals. The most recent of the Red Devils' six attempts (D2 L4) was a thrilling 2-2 draw in Rome, where they recovered a two-goal deficit following the dismissal of Lorenzo Pellegrini: no small achievement according to Italian-born Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco. "I'm Italian and I know that it can sometimes be even more difficult when [Italian sides are down to] ten men," he said. "They are masters of defending deep."

Tedesco's side followed up the draw with a 2-1 loss to France while Italy defeated Israel 4-1 as Luciano Spalletti handed a debut to 23-year-old Daniel Maldini. "I'm glad my parents were here to watch," the forward said as he joined father Paolo and grandfather Cesare in playing for the Azzurri. Belgium had already endured 16 winless years against Italy when AC Milan great Paolo made the first of his 126 international appearances. That streak now stands at 52 years – can Belgium end it in Brussels?

Highlights: Italy 2-2 Belgium

Poland planning to spoil Portugal party

Portugal only need a point to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals as they host Poland at the Estádio do Dragão. A goalless draw in Glasgow on Matchday 4 kept Portugal waiting, coach Roberto Martínez concluding that his side "lacked the final pass and the magic inside the area". Their Matchday 5 opponents have not beaten them since 2006, though they have forced draws in three of their previous six encounters.

With hopes of reaching the quarter-finals themselves, a first win over Portugal in 18 years would come at the perfect time for Poland, who lost 3-1 in their earlier meeting with Martínez's side. "We cannot concede goals so easily," said Poland coach Michał Probierz after that game. They hardly added solidity on Matchday 4, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia, but compensated with resilience and attacking dynamism as they fought back from 3-1 down. These traits will be vital if they are to spoil the party in Porto.

Highlights: Poland 1-3 Portugal

Hungary hopeful as they head to Amsterdam

Dominik Szoboszlai struck twice on Matchday 4 as Hungary secured a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, their first Nations League win since September 2022 leaving them level on points with second-ranked Netherlands – their next opponents in Group A3. A quarter-final place is a possibility for Marco Rossi's side, but to win in Amsterdam will involve striking the right balance. "We certainly want three points, and we can attack them," said the Italian coach. "But it could end up like it did against Germany [when Hungary lost 5-0 on Matchday 1]. We have to be patient and if we are lucky then we can celebrate."

Hungary had lost their previous nine games against the Netherlands (conceding 38 goals in the process) when they drew 1-1 with the Oranje at the Puskás Aréna on Matchday 3 – and were only denied three points by a late Denzel Dumfries equaliser. "Hungary did well," said Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman after the match. "We struggled to create space and free people up between the lines." If Hungary can cut those supply lines once again, they could be on to something. As Rossi put it: "We are not a top team, but we have beaten those top teams more than once."

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Netherlands

Elsewhere

England suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Greece at Wembley on Matchday 3, but can make amends as they head to Athens. The Three Lions have won all four of their previous games in Greece, but must end the only 100% record in League B if they are to maintain that run.

Denmark have not beaten Spain since March 1993, a run they will look to end as second hosts first in Group A4. "We deserved a point," said Denmark defender Victor Nelsson after his side lost 1-0 in Murcia on Matchday 3. They will hope to receive a bigger reward in Copenhagen.

Sweden and Slovakia are undefeated at the top of Group C1, with ten points apiece ahead of their clash in Solna, Sweden. The sides drew 2-2 in Bratislava on Matchday 3, Slovakia coming back from 2-0 down. "After the first meeting, we know what to expect," said defender Ľubomír Šatka. Excitement, hopefully.

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

