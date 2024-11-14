UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Friday and Saturday
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Poland will look to defy Portugal and Hungary are aiming high in the penultimate round of league phase fixtures in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Poland will look to keep Portugal's celebrations on hold while Hungary are looking to secure a quarter-final spot after a positive set of UEFA Nations League results.
UEFA.com examines the key storylines from Friday and Saturday's fixtures.
League A Matchday 5 fixtures
Thursday 14 November
A2 Belgium vs Italy
A2 France vs Israel
Friday 15 November
A1 Portugal vs Poland
A1 Scotland vs Croatia
A4 Denmark vs Spain
A4 Switzerland vs Serbia
Saturday 16 November
A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands vs Hungary
All kick-off times 20:45 CET
Poland plotting to spoil Portugal party
Portugal can guarantee their place in the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by more than one goal as they host Poland at the Estádio do Dragão. A goalless draw in Glasgow on Matchday 4 kept them waiting, coach Roberto Martínez concluding that his side "lacked the final pass and the magic inside the area." Their Matchday 5 opponents have not beaten them since 2006, though they have forced draws in three of their previous six encounters.
Poland require a first win over Portugal in 18 years to keep their hopes of progression alive. They lost 3-1 in their earlier meeting with Martínez's side, coach Michał Probierz lamenting a porous defence. "We cannot concede goals so easily," the 52-year-old said. They hardly added solidity on Matchday 4, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia, but compensated with resilience and attacking dynamism as they fought back from 3-1 down. These traits will be vital if they are to spoil the party in Porto.
Hungary hopeful as they head to Amsterdam
Dominik Szoboszlai struck twice on Matchday 4 as Hungary secured a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, their first Nations League win since September 2022, leaving them level on points with second-ranked Netherlands – their next opponents in Group A3. A win for either side in Amsterdam would assure a quarter-final place, but Hungary are eager to strike the right balance. "We certainly want three points, and we can attack them," said the Italian coach. "But it could end up like it did against Germany [when Hungary lost 5-0 on Matchday 1]. We have to be patient and if we are lucky then we can celebrate."
Hungary had lost their previous nine games against the Netherlands (conceding 38 goals in the process) when they drew 1-1 with the Oranje at the Puskás Aréna on Matchday 3 – and were only denied three points by a late Denzel Dumfries equaliser. "Hungary did well," said Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman after the match. "We struggled to create space and free people up between the lines." If Hungary can cut those supply lines once again, they could be on to something. As Rossi put it: "We are not a top team, but we have beaten those top teams more than once."
Elsewhere
- Denmark have not beaten Spain since March 1993, a run they will look to end as second hosts first in Group A4. "We deserved a point," said Denmark defender Victor Nelsson after his side lost 1-0 in Murcia on Matchday 3. They will hope to receive a bigger reward in Copenhagen.
- Sweden and Slovakia are undefeated at the top of Group C1, with ten points apiece ahead of their clash in Solna, Sweden. After the sides drew 2-2 in Bratislava on Matchday 3, a win here guarantees promotion for either side. "After the first meeting, we know what to expect," said defender Ľubomír Šatka. Excitement, hopefully.
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025