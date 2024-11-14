UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Friday and Saturday

Poland will look to keep Portugal's celebrations on hold while Hungary are looking to secure a quarter-final spot after a positive set of UEFA Nations League results.

UEFA.com examines the key storylines from Friday and Saturday's fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 5 fixtures

Thursday 14 November

A2 Belgium vs Italy

A2 France vs Israel

Friday 15 November

A1 Portugal vs Poland

A1 Scotland vs Croatia

A4 Denmark vs Spain

A4 Switzerland vs Serbia

Saturday 16 November

A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

A3 Netherlands vs Hungary

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Poland plotting to spoil Portugal party

Portugal can guarantee their place in the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by more than one goal as they host Poland at the Estádio do Dragão. A goalless draw in Glasgow on Matchday 4 kept them waiting, coach Roberto Martínez concluding that his side "lacked the final pass and the magic inside the area." Their Matchday 5 opponents have not beaten them since 2006, though they have forced draws in three of their previous six encounters.

Poland require a first win over Portugal in 18 years to keep their hopes of progression alive. They lost 3-1 in their earlier meeting with Martínez's side, coach Michał Probierz lamenting a porous defence. "We cannot concede goals so easily," the 52-year-old said. They hardly added solidity on Matchday 4, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Croatia, but compensated with resilience and attacking dynamism as they fought back from 3-1 down. These traits will be vital if they are to spoil the party in Porto.

Hungary hopeful as they head to Amsterdam

Dominik Szoboszlai struck twice on Matchday 4 as Hungary secured a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, their first Nations League win since September 2022, leaving them level on points with second-ranked Netherlands – their next opponents in Group A3. A win for either side in Amsterdam would assure a quarter-final place, but Hungary are eager to strike the right balance. "We certainly want three points, and we can attack them," said the Italian coach. "But it could end up like it did against Germany [when Hungary lost 5-0 on Matchday 1]. We have to be patient and if we are lucky then we can celebrate."

Hungary had lost their previous nine games against the Netherlands (conceding 38 goals in the process) when they drew 1-1 with the Oranje at the Puskás Aréna on Matchday 3 – and were only denied three points by a late Denzel Dumfries equaliser. "Hungary did well," said Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman after the match. "We struggled to create space and free people up between the lines." If Hungary can cut those supply lines once again, they could be on to something. As Rossi put it: "We are not a top team, but we have beaten those top teams more than once."

Elsewhere

Denmark have not beaten Spain since March 1993, a run they will look to end as second hosts first in Group A4. "We deserved a point," said Denmark defender Victor Nelsson after his side lost 1-0 in Murcia on Matchday 3. They will hope to receive a bigger reward in Copenhagen.

Sweden and Slovakia are undefeated at the top of Group C1, with ten points apiece ahead of their clash in Solna, Sweden. After the sides drew 2-2 in Bratislava on Matchday 3, a win here guarantees promotion for either side. "After the first meeting, we know what to expect," said defender Ľubomír Šatka. Excitement, hopefully.

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

