UEFA Nations League: What to look out for on Saturday
Friday, November 15, 2024
Hungary are hoping for a first win in the Netherlands since 1984 in the penultimate round of league phase fixtures in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League.
Hungary and Netherlands are looking to secure a quarter-final spot as Matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League concludes.
UEFA.com examines the key storylines from Saturday's fixtures.
League A Matchday 5 fixtures
Thursday 14 November
A2 Belgium 0-1 Italy
A2 France 0-0 Israel
Friday 15 November
A1 Portugal vs Poland
A1 Scotland vs Croatia
A4 Denmark vs Spain
A4 Switzerland vs Serbia
Saturday 16 November
A3 Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
A3 Netherlands vs Hungary
All kick-off times 20:45 CET
Hungary hopeful as they head to Amsterdam
Dominik Szoboszlai struck twice on Matchday 4 as Hungary secured a 2-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, their first Nations League win since September 2022, leaving them level on points with second-ranked Netherlands – their next opponents in Group A3. A win for either side in Amsterdam would assure a quarter-final place, but Hungary are eager to strike the right balance. "We certainly want three points, and we can attack them," said coach Marco Rossi. "But it could end up like it did against Germany [when Hungary lost 5-0 on Matchday 1]. We have to be patient and if we are lucky then we can celebrate."
Hungary had lost their previous nine games against the Netherlands (conceding 38 goals in the process) when they drew 1-1 with the Oranje at the Puskás Aréna on Matchday 3 – and were only denied three points by a late Denzel Dumfries equaliser. "Hungary did well," said Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman after the match. "We struggled to create space and free people up between the lines." If Hungary can cut those supply lines once again, they could be on to something. As Rossi put it: "We are not a top team, but we have beaten those top teams more than once."
Elsewhere
- Sweden and Slovakia are undefeated at the top of Group C1, with ten points apiece ahead of their clash in Solna, Sweden. After the sides drew 2-2 in Bratislava on Matchday 3, a win here guarantees promotion for either side. "After the first meeting, we know what to expect," said defender Ľubomír Šatka. Excitement, hopefully.
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025