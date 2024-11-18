UEFA Nations League Matchday 6: What to look out for on Tuesday

UEFA Nations League top scorers Germany have wrapped up top spot in their group but they are determined to continue their momentum, while it is all to play for in League B.

UEFA.com takes a look at the biggest storylines ahead of the final evening of league phase fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 6 fixtures

Sunday 17 November

A2 Israel 1-0 Belgium

A2 Italy 1-3 France

Monday 18 November

A1 Croatia vs Portugal

A1 Poland vs Scotland

A4 Serbia vs Denmark

A4 Spain vs Switzerland

Tuesday 19 November

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands

A3 Hungary vs Germany

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Feel-good factor continues for Germany

Things are looking very positive indeed for Germany under Julian Nagelsmann. Following an impressive showing on home soil at EURO 2024 in which they were only narrowly defeated by eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals, Die Mannschaft have won four out of five Nations League games, scoring 17 goals – four more than any other team across the tournament going into Matchday 6.

With top spot in A3 already wrapped up, Germany will look to put on a show again against Hungary as the confidence continues to grow. "We have to keep on going," insisted Nagelsmann following the 7-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Matchday 5. "We're not at the finish line yet; we want to win every game. It's important for the Nations League but also important for our mood in the team, for our energy."

Highlights: Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Elsewhere

Top spot is still up for grabs in Group B4. A victory over Montenegro would secure promotion for Türkiye, but Wales lie two points behind and will look to take advantage of any slip-up as they tackle Iceland.

It is also all to play for in Group B1, with three points separating all four teams. Leaders Czechia (8 points) host Georgia (7), while the other match is Albania (7) vs Ukraine (5).

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025

Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

