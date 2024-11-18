UEFA Nations League Matchday 6: What to look out for on Tuesday
Monday, November 18, 2024
Article summary
The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League concludes on Tuesday. Here's what to look out for.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Nations League top scorers Germany have wrapped up top spot in their group but they are determined to continue their momentum, while it is all to play for in League B.
UEFA.com takes a look at the biggest storylines ahead of the final evening of league phase fixtures.
League A Matchday 6 fixtures
Sunday 17 November
A2 Israel 1-0 Belgium
A2 Italy 1-3 France
Monday 18 November
A1 Croatia vs Portugal
A1 Poland vs Scotland
A4 Serbia vs Denmark
A4 Spain vs Switzerland
Tuesday 19 November
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands
A3 Hungary vs Germany
All kick-off times 20:45 CET
Feel-good factor continues for Germany
Things are looking very positive indeed for Germany under Julian Nagelsmann. Following an impressive showing on home soil at EURO 2024 in which they were only narrowly defeated by eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals, Die Mannschaft have won four out of five Nations League games, scoring 17 goals – four more than any other team across the tournament going into Matchday 6.
With top spot in A3 already wrapped up, Germany will look to put on a show again against Hungary as the confidence continues to grow. "We have to keep on going," insisted Nagelsmann following the 7-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Matchday 5. "We're not at the finish line yet; we want to win every game. It's important for the Nations League but also important for our mood in the team, for our energy."
Elsewhere
- Top spot is still up for grabs in Group B4. A victory over Montenegro would secure promotion for Türkiye, but Wales lie two points behind and will look to take advantage of any slip-up as they tackle Iceland.
- It is also all to play for in Group B1, with three points separating all four teams. Leaders Czechia (8 points) host Georgia (7), while the other match is Albania (7) vs Ukraine (5).
Further dates
Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025