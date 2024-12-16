Italy or Germany to stage 2025 Nations League finals

The winners of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final between Italy and Germany have been confirmed as the provisional hosts for the four-team final tournament, to be staged from 4–8 June 2025.

At its meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Monday 16 December, the UEFA Executive Committee appointed the provisional hosts for the fourth final tournament in the competition's history, with the two stadiums in Turin (Juventus and Torino) and Munich and Stuttgart respectively selected to stage the games. The quarter-final openers will kick off when the competition resumes on Thursday 20 March 2025, with the second legs taking place three days later on Sunday 23 March 2025. The four quarter-final winners advance to the finals.

The UEFA Nations League was devised to minimise meaningless friendlies and give nations competitive encounters with equally ranked teams. The four-team final tournament is hosted by one of the four contenders. Portugal won the first edition as hosts in 2019, while France won the 2021 competition in Milan, Italy, and Spain beat Croatia on penalties in the 2023 decider in Rotterdam, Netherlands.