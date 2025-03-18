Italy vs Germany Nations League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Italy and Germany meet in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Thursday 20 March.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 20 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg

Where to watch Italy vs Germany on TV

Predicted team line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Udogie; Raspadori; Retegui

Germany: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck; Andrich, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Musiala, Sané; Undav

Italy vs Germany build-up

Form guide

Italy (most recent match first): LWWDWW

Germany (most recent match first): DWWWDW

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Luciano Spalletti, Italy coach: "I'm a little tense, but not too worried. I want to convey to my players that matches depend on what we bring to the table. Fear is just an emotion. Danger is different, it happens at a specific moment."

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "Although we have to cope with some absences, we still have a very good squad. The quarter-final against Italy is very important for us. These are two games that we absolutely must play positively."

How do the Nations League quarter-finals work? Getty Images The group winners and runners-up from League A have reached the quarter-final stage of the Nations League. Ties will take place across two legs, each side playing home and away, with the winners progressing to the Final Four in June 2025. The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8.

