Watch live internationals in Spain with a premium package from UEFA.tv

UEFA.tv is offering fans in Spain the chance to watch live matches from the Nations League, European Qualifiers and international friendlies through three premium packages.

The premium services relate to all matches in the Nations League and European Qualifiers, plus selected international friendlies, between now and June 2026, with the exception of matches involving the Spain national team covered by UEFA’s free to air broadcast partner in Spain, TVE Spain. Matches in other UEFA competitions are not included.

What packages are available?

Matches will be available to purchase in the following premium packages:

Day Pass (€3.99)

This pass gives access to all available live games on a matchnight – typically 6-8 matches.

Weekly Pass (€7.99)

This pass gives access to all available live games in a given matchweek in each international window. A matchweek typically runs from Thursday to Tuesday and includes an average of 6-8 matches per day, and approximately 45 matches in total. Each national team will typically play twice in each matchweek.

Season Pass (€39.99)

This pass gives access to all available live games between now and June 2026 – more than 250 matches. Most national teams will typically play a minimum of ten competitive matches throughout the season.

What viewing features are available?

Your purchase will include:

• A full live match stream in high definition with interactive video timeline, match events and full scroll backwards/forwards (“DVR”). UEFA.tv live streams will also be tailored to suit your available network bandwidth.

• The ability to view multiple matches in parallel on the same screen on the UEFA.tv website thanks to the ‘multi-view’ feature.

• The choice of international English commentary or ambient ‘stadium’ sound.

• The ability to watch live matches across any of the nine platforms on which UEFA.tv is available – website, Apple iOS mobile and tablet app, Android mobile and tablet app, Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How do I buy a package?

Users in Spain should visit the UEFA.tv website www.uefa.tv for more details on the matches and packages available, and to make their purchase.