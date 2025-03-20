Denmark 1-0 Portugal: Rasmus Højlund earns first-leg victory

Denmark will travel to Lisbon on Sunday with a narrow advantage after Rasmus Højlund guided in a 78th-minute winner in the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Portugal.

Key moments 24' Diogo Costa keeps out powerful Eriksen penalty

43' Dalot blocks Eriksen's goalbound shot

78' Højlund converts Skov Olsen's low cross

Match in brief: Højlund edges Denmark to victory

Two of Brian Riemer's substitutes linked up to ensure a determined Denmark performance ended in victory at Parken.

The hosts had the better of a thrilling first half, only kept goalless by superb goalkeeping at either end. Diogo Costa and Kasper Schmeichel set the tone early, the former recovering well to deny Denmark debutant Mika Biereth in the second minute while Schmeichel stretched to divert Pedro Neto's long-range curler.

The hosts then started to assert themselves and produced two standout chances for Christian Eriksen, but last-ditch Portugal interventions kept the scores level.

A Renato Veiga foul gave the home side a 24th-minute penalty but Eriksen's powerful kick was pushed away by Diogo Costa, who dived low to his right to further enhance his stellar penalty reputation after three shoot-out saves against Slovenia at UEFA EURO 2024.

The Denmark midfielder did have the beating of the Portugal goalkeeper when he guided a low shot towards goal late in the half, but a well-positioned Diogo Dalot prevented it from crossing the line.

As it happened: Denmark 1-0 Portugal

The second period largely followed the pattern of the first, but with 12 minutes remaining Denmark final got their reward as Andreas Skov Olsen directed a low cross to the back post, where Rasmus Højlund directed it back across goal to give his side an advantage for Sunday's second leg in Lisbon.

Sture Sando, match reporter

What a fantastic way to open the quarter-finals! While the scoreboard stayed blank long into the match, the entertainment value was high as both sides approached the match with clear intent, each pushing to take an advantage in to Sunday's decisive second leg. Goalkeepers Schmeichel and Diogo Costa were standout performers, producing heroic saves until Højlund's 78th-minute finish. The result leaves everything to play for, setting up a thrilling finale in three days' time. If the return leg matches the intensity and quality on display tonight, fans are in for a real treat. This tie remains wide open — and far from over.

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

Portugal were unbeaten in the 2024/25 Nations League until defeat in Denmark, which was also Brian Riemer's first victory as home coach.

Denmark have lost only four of their last 23 international matches (W12 D7).

This was the first international knockout tie between these teams, after 15 friendly or group/league matches.

Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Vestergaard, Andersen; Isaksen (Dorgu 87), Hjulmand, Eriksen (Wind 86), Nørgaard, Mæhle; Biereth (Højlund 69), Lindstrøm (Skov Olsen 69)

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot (Nélson Semedo 66), Renato Veiga (Gonçalo Inácio 76), Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, João Neves (Bernardo Silva 86); Pedro Neto, Ronaldo, Rafael Leão (Rúben Neves 76)