Italy 1-2 Germany: Visitors come from behind to win first leg

Germany put themselves on course to reach the UEFA Nations League finals for the first time, recovering from Sandro Tonali's early opener for Italy to win 2-1 in Milan in the first leg of their quarter-final courtesy of second-half headers by Tim Kleindienst and Leon Goretzka.

Key moments 9' Tonali fires in from hosts' first attack

30' Scorer denied by Baumann from distance

32' Germany No1 turns Kean shot behind

49' Kleindienst heads in Kimmich cross

67' Baumann uses leg to repel Raspadori strike

76' Goretzka glances in Kimmich corner

Match in brief: Kimmich inspires Germany comeback

Aiming to make the final four for the third consecutive edition, Italy scored with their first attack when Giacomo Raspadori's cross from inside the box found its way to Sandro Tonali, who curled in first time for his second goal in three Nations League matches.

That set the tone for a first half in which the Azzurri proved the far greater threat despite having considerably less of the ball. Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was forced to make two excellent saves in quick succession, first stopping Tonali's fierce shot from distance before turning Moise Kean's strike around a post after the forward had broken clear.

Goretzka's first Germany goal since June 2021 gave his side their first ever win at San Siro AFP via Getty Images

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann responded with two changes and a switch of formation at half-time, reaping the dividends almost immediately when towering striker Tim Kleindienst powered in Joshua Kimmich's inviting delivery to equalise with his first touch.

Captain Kimmich produced another pinpoint cross from a corner to turn the scoreline around, Leon Goretzka adding a faint touch at the near post to put Germany ahead.

A flurry of late pressure from Italy followed, Baumann making sharp stops to deny Raspadori and substitute Daniel Maldini as Germany held on to preserve their advantage ahead of the second leg in Dortmund on Sunday.

As it happened: Italy 1-2 Germany

Paolo Menicucci, match reporter

Germany showed great character by coming from behind in the second half in a very entertaining game courtesy of headers by Kleindienst and Goretzka. The visitors attacked more for most of the game but have to thank veteran goalkeeper Baumann, who made crucial saves from Tonali, Kean and Raspadori. The tie remains open ahead of the return leg in Dortmund, with only small details making the difference – expect another tight contest in Germany next week.

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

Germany won in Italy for the first time since a 2-1 friendly victory in February 1986.

Nagelsmann's side are unbeaten in eight Nations League matches (W5 D3) and seven outside Germany (W2 D5).

Kleindienst has three goals in three international appearances having scored twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 16 November.

The selection of Nadiem Amiri and Jonathan Burkardt meant Germany started with two Mainz players in their line-up for the first time.

Die Mannschaft have won 11 and drawn four of their last 15 international matches

Germany have scored in 19 of their last 21 Nations League games; none of their last 22 matches in the competition have finished 0-0.

Italy have scored in 19 of their last 20 Nations League matches, finding the net before the break in each of the last ten.

Tonali has two goals and two assists in seven appearances in Italy's campaign.

Line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano (Bellanova 64), Barella (Frattesi 83), Rovella (Ricci 64), Tonali, Udogie; Kean (Lucca 83), Raspadori (Maldini 71)

Germany: Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Raum (Schlotterbeck 46); Gross (Andrich 90), Goretzka; Sané (Adeyemi 82), Musiala, Amiri (Leweling 66), Burkardt (Kleindienst 46)