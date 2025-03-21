Portugal vs Denmark Nations League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, form guide

Portugal and Denmark meet in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday 23 March.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 23 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 0-1

Where to watch Portugal vs Denmark on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted team line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Pedro Neto

Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Vestergaard, Andersen, Kristensen; Nørgaard, Hjulmand, Eriksen; Damsgaard, Biereth, Isaksen

Portugal vs Denmark build-up

Form guide

Portugal (most recent match first): LDWDWW

Denmark (most recent match first): WDLDLW

Reporter's view

Carlos Machado, match reporter: After what Roberto Martínez said was Portugal's worst performance since he took over, the hosts have something to prove. Denmark were tough and positive at home, but if Portugal have the players and the quality to qualify, they need to show a lot more in terms of attitude and aggression in the second leg. Portugal were favourites on paper before Thursday night's game, but things have changed. Let us see whether the Seleção can show what they are capable of against a Denmark side that will be eager to cause trouble again.

What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "I think [the first leg was] the worst match we've played in a very long time. Denmark were simply better than us in every aspect. They executed their game plan because we allowed them to. We lacked rhythm and failed to control the ball, so there is a lot we need to improve. The Danish players were all over us the entire time. They were aggressive and didn't allow us anything. Physically, we couldn't keep up. What we delivered was nowhere near the level I expect us to perform at."

Brian Riemer, Denmark coach: "We came out with a great attitude [in the first leg]. We wanted to show bravery and energy, and I think we came out on the pitch with that. The plan was carried out to perfection by the players. Incredible atmosphere in Parken – you must remember that it's a big gift to have a stadium and people behind you like this. It helps us a lot. I'm a little bit unhappy that we didn't score the second goal because I think we deserved it."

What's next? The winner of this match-up will advance to the Final Four and face the winner of Italy and Germany's quarter-final tie in the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8. The final tournament will be hosted by the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany.

