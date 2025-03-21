Spain vs Netherlands Nations League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, form guide

Spain and Netherlands meet in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday 23 March.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 23 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Camp de Mestalla, Valencia

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 2-2

Where to watch Spain vs Netherlands on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted team line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Porro, Huijsen, Le Normand, Cucurella; Ruiz, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Baas; De Jong, Reijnders; Frimpong, Kluivert, Gakpo; Depay

Spain vs Netherlands build-up

Form guide

Spain (most recent match first): DWWWWW

Netherlands (most recent match first): DDWLDD

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter: European champions Spain are on a 22-match unbeaten run, but they rarely get easy wins against the Netherlands. With left-back Jorrel Hato suspended, Ronald Koeman will have to improvise a little, while Luis de la Fuente has Ayoze Pérez suspended and a difficult choice as to whether Pau Cubarsí (who came off injured in the first half in Rotterdam) can start. Koeman won the Copa Del Rey with Valencia during his time at this stadium, but he will not be expecting much support from La Roja fans. Will that fervent atmosphere help Spain progress to their third successive Nations League Final Four? They look slight favourites – but bank on it being dramatic.

What the coaches say

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "It's very difficult to win every time. Against an opponent like the Netherlands it is very complicated. The match developed as we had planned and was very even. Their second goal hurt us a lot, but we were able to overcome it. We were facing a very powerful opponent. The game could have gone either way but we're satisfied with what we've done. The tie has to be decided in Valencia."

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach: "It's a bit disappointing when you concede a late goal [in the first leg]. I don't think we deserved that, but when you play with ten men, it's going to be difficult. The way we played, the way we fought, that was very good. We dared to take the game to Spain. We were the better team."

What's next? The winner of this match-up will advance to the Final Four and face the winner of Croatia and France's quarter-final tie in the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8. The final tournament will be hosted by the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany.

