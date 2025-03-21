France vs Croatia Nations League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, form guide

France and Croatia meet in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday 23 March.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 23 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 0-2

Where to watch France vs Croatia on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted team line-ups

France: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Koné, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Ćaleta-Car, Gvardiol; Kovačić, Modrić; Perišić, Baturina, Kramarić; Budimir

France vs Croatia build-up

Form guide

France (most recent match first): LWDWWW

Croatia (most recent match first): WDLDWW

Reporter's view

Alex Clementson, match reporter: Bruised after Croatia's commanding performance in the first-leg, France will be fully motivated to right their perceived wrongs at the Stade de France. A much-improved second-half performance in Split provides seeds of optimism, and will duly serve as the blueprint for how Les Bleus can overturn this two-goal deficit. As for Luka Modrić and friends, they will look to build on the impetus of Thursday's showing and seal their place in the Final Four of the Nations League.

What the coaches say

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "We had some good attempts at the start [of the first leg] but there were too many technical mistakes. Even though [Mike] Maignan saved the penalty, we couldn't capitalise on it. There weren't many things I liked. Croatia were very organised. The approach was not good, and a quality opponent punished us. Everything started with a first half full of mistakes, and then fatigue caught up with us. We need to be better in all aspects of the game and I will make some changes on Sunday."

Zlatko Dalić, Croatia coach: "It will be very difficult on Sunday. They will have 80,000 fans and great support, and they know exactly what they need to do against us. I hope we will be smart and have a good tactical approach. We talked about this game for three days, and the players executed the plan perfectly. It won't be easy, but I believe we can reach the Nations League finals – that is a big dream."

What's next? The winner of this match-up will advance to the Final Four and face the winner of Netherlands and Spain's quarter-final tie in the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8. The final tournament will be hosted by the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany.

