Germany vs Italy Nations League quarter-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, form guide

Germany and Italy meet in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final on Sunday 23 March.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 23 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion, Dortmund

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg

First leg: 2-1

Where to watch Germany vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted team line-ups

Germany: Baumann; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Schlotterbeck; Goretzka, Gross; Leweling, Musiala, Amiri; Kleindienst

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Politano, Barella, Rovaella, Tonali, Udogie; Kean, Raspadori

Germany vs Italy build-up

Form guide

Germany (most recent match first): WDWWWD

Italy (most recent match first): LLWWDW

Reporter's view

James Thorogood, match reporter: Half the job is done for Germany, but no one is taking too much comfort in a one-goal advantage. As the scene of one the hosts' biggest heartbreaks, Dortmund could not be a more fitting venue. It was here that Italy denied Germany a fairytale final on home soil at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, two late goals paving the way for the Azzurri to reach the final and win their fourth global title. The dynamics will be different on Sunday, but Julian Nagelsmann's side nevertheless have a chance to exorcise some demons, with a place in the Nations League Final Four on offer.

What the coaches say

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "I'm pleased that we came back from 1-0 down. We want to win both games. The first half was tough; we barely got into our stride. We adjusted a bit at half-time, and the players who came on did well. I have to say that it's still 50-50, and that we have only played one match. We have one more goal, so we have a better chance of going through, but in Dortmund we will have to play as if we think it is still 0-0."

Luciano Spalletti, Italy coach: "At times [in the first leg] we were not in the rhythm of the game, while Germany were very consistent. Then we made a couple of wrong choices that we paid for dearly – especially when they found a free man in the box for the equaliser. Everyone knows that we concede too many goals from set pieces and we are working on it, but it's not easy against a team with so many tall, strong players. However, it should not become an issue for us."

What's next? The winner of this match-up will advance to the Final Four and face the winner of Denmark and Portugal's quarter-final tie in the semi-finals. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8. The final tournament will be hosted by the winners of the quarter-final between Italy and Germany.

