Meet the UEFA Nations League final four: France, Germany, Portugal, Spain

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain will contest the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals after coming through their quarter-final ties in March.

The line-up for the finals in Germany therefore comprises of the three nations to have previously won the tournament in Portugal (2019), France (2021) and Spain (2023). For the host nation, the tournament in June will be their first finals appearance.

UEFA.com checks out the four contenders' road to the semi-finals ahead of those last-four fixtures.

What are the Nations League finals fixtures? Semi-finals

Wednesday 4 June: Germany vs Portugal (Munich Football Arena)

Thursday 5 June: Spain vs France (Stuttgart Arena) Match for third place

Sunday 8 June: The two defeated semi-finalists play off for third place (Stuttgart Arena, 15:00 CET) Final

Sunday 8 June: Germany/Portugal vs Spain/France (Munich Football Arena) All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated.

How they qualified

A top-two spot in Group A2 looked tricky after an opening defeat at home by Italy but three straight victories, including two against Belgium, paved the way for qualification. Beating Italy by the same 3-1 scoreline they had succumbed to on Matchday 1 in their final outing confirmed Les Bleus' resurgence and sealed first place. Croatia threatened to undo all that good work in the quarter-finals but Didier Deschamps' men were relentless, wiped out the aggregate deficit, and eventually edged through on penalties.

06/09/2024 France 1-3 Italy

09/09/2024 France 2-0 Belgium

10/10/2024 Israel 1-4 France

14/10/2024 Belgium 1-2 France

14/11/2024 France 0-0 Israel

17/11/2024 Italy 1-3 France

20/03/2025 Croatia 2-0 France

23/03/2025 France 2-0 Croatia (agg: 2-2, 5-4 pens)

All France's Nations League goals

Coach

One of the most decorated figures in world football, Didier Deschamps will be eager to get his hands on this trophy for a second time following Les Bleus' triumph in 2021. A cool character and a measured communicator, the World Cup winner – both as a player and a coach – looks well placed to lead his side to glory and will be particularly eager to see off Spain in the last four here given La Roja ended their hopes at that stage of UEFA EURO 2024.

Did you know?

France were the only one of the four finalists to win all their three away matches in the league phase.

How they qualified

Given Germany will be hosting the finals, their home record in Group A3 will give them major cause for optimism: P3 W3 F13 A0. Die Mannschaft were unbeaten away from home too but saved their best performance on the road for the quarter-finals, when they won 2-1 in Italy. That sparkling home form continued in the return as they strolled to a 3-0 lead by half-time, but the Azzurri's comeback will be a warning to Julian Nagelsmann that his side cannot let their guard down.

07/09/2024 Germany 5-0 Hungary

10/09/2024 Netherlands 2-2 Germany

11/10/2024 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany

14/10/2024 Germany 1-0 Netherlands

16/11/2024 Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

19/11/2024 Hungary 1-1 Germany

20/03/2025 Italy 1-2 Germany

23/03/2025 Germany 3-3 Italy (agg: 5-4)

Germany's road to the Nations League finals: Every goal

Coach

The tactically astute 37-year-old former Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann succeeded Hansi Flick in September 2023. In 2024 he became the youngest coach ever at a EURO, aged just 36 years and 327 days, but his side were edged out of their home tournament in the quarter-finals by Spain. He will get a second crack at that competition though, having signed a contract until the end of EURO 2028 earlier this year.

Did you know?

Germany have lost only one of their last 12 Nations League matches in Germany (W5 D6).

How they qualified

None of the other finalists were able to win their opening three league phase matches but the Seleção did and were firmly in control as a result. A five-goal second-half deluge against Poland on Matchday 5 wrapped up qualification with a game to spare and underlined the firepower at Roberto Martínez's disposal. That goal threat was evident again in the quarter-final second leg, albeit after extra time, but Portugal must now find a way to be as prolific outside of their own country to avoid their hopes deflating like they did at EURO 2024.

05/09/2024 Portugal 2-1 Croatia

08/09/2024 Portugal 2-1 Scotland

12/10/2024 Poland 1-3 Portugal

15/10/2024 Scotland 0-0 Portugal

15/11/2024 Portugal 5-1 Poland

18/11/2024 Croatia 1-1 Portugal

20/03/2025 Denmark 1-0 Portugal

23/03/2025 Portugal 5-2 Denmark (agg: 5-3, aet)

Portugal's road to the Nations League finals: Every goal

Coach

Roberto Martínez made an impressive start as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign for EURO 2024, but their touch in front of goal deserted them in the knockout stage at the finals as they failed to score in both games and eventually succumbed to France on penalties in the last eight. The Spaniard has introduced new tactical ideas in the hope of extracting the most from the remarkably talented generation of players at his disposal.

Did you know?

Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player over the age of 40 to score in the Nations League when he struck Portugal's second goal against Denmark in their quarter-final second leg.

How they qualified

An impressive 4-1 success in Switzerland on Matchday 2, despite playing for 70 minutes with ten men, underlined the quality Luis de la Fuente has in his ranks. La Roja ended the league phase with 16 points – the most of any team – and the joint-best defensive record with only four goals conceded. It was a surprise then that they appeared so porous in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands, particularly in the second leg where they surrendered the lead three times. The Nations League holders and EURO 2024 winners found a way once again though, squeezing through on penalties.

05/09/2024 Serbia 0-0 Spain

08/09/2024 Switzerland 1-4 Spain

12/10/2024 Spain 1-0 Denmark

15/10/2024 Spain 3-0 Serbia

15/11/2024 Denmark 1-2 Spain

18/11/2024 Spain 3-2 Switzerland

20/03/2025 Netherlands 2-2 Spain

23/03/2025 Spain 3-3 Netherlands (agg: 5-5, 5-4 pens)

Spain's road to the Nations League finals: Every goal

Coach

Luis de la Fuente is a likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, and has developed a winning habit in international football. He previously led national teams to EURO success at under-age levels – the U19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019 – and carried that on to the senior side, first triumphing at the 2023 Nations League then leading his nation to EURO 2024 glory. His reward was an extended contract to the end of the 2028 edition.

Did you know?

Spain are unbeaten in their last nine Nations League matches outside of Spain (W5 D4).