Nations League final: Portugal vs Spain - meet the teams

Portugal and Spain are contesting the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League final in Munich after coming through their respective semis.

Portugal (2019) and Spain (2023) are bidding to become the first team to win the tournament twice. UEFA.com checks out the contenders' road to the final.

Nations League Finals fixtures Semi-finals

Wednesday 4 June: Germany 1-2 Portugal (Munich Football Arena)

Thursday 5 June: Spain 5-4 France (Stuttgart Arena) Match for third place

Sunday 8 June: Germany vs vs France (Stuttgart Arena, 15:00 CET) Final

Sunday 8 June: Portugal vs Spain (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

How they got this far

A first victory against Germany since EURO 2000 has got Portugal's tails up. After winning their opening three league phase matches, the Seleção wrapped up qualification with a five-goal second-half deluge against Poland on Matchday 5. The attacking firepower at Roberto Martínez's disposal was evident again in the quarter-final second leg, albeit after extra time against Denmark. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was on the winning side against Germany for the first time in his senior career, hitting the winner in the semi-finals.

05/09/24: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

08/09/24: Portugal 2-1 Scotland

12/10/24: Poland 1-3 Portugal

15/10/24: Scotland 0-0 Portugal

15/11/24: Portugal 5-1 Poland

18/11/24: Croatia 1-1 Portugal

20/03/25: Denmark 1-0 Portugal

23/03/25: Portugal 5-2 Denmark (agg: 5-3, aet)

04/06/25: Germany 1-2 Portugal

Portugal's road to the Nations League final: Every goal

Coach

Roberto Martínez hit the ground running as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign for UEFA EURO 2024, but his side's touch in front of goal deserted them in the knockout stage of the finals as they failed to score in both games and eventually succumbed to France on penalties in the last eight. The Spaniard has introduced new tactical ideas in the hope of extracting the most from the remarkably talented generation of players at his disposal.

How they play

Martínez has added some tactical versatility, allowing the team to play three or four at the back and vary their options in the build-up, though the process of adding finesse is ongoing. He generally opts for a 4-3-3, and their game plan is likely to depend on the identity of the front three. Does Martínez opt for width, with Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto or Francisco Conceição on the wings supplying central striker Cristiano Ronaldo? Or will it be something more balanced and fluid, with the likes of Francisco Trincão, Diogo Jota and Gonçalo Ramos leading the line?

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United skipper has had a tricky campaign at club level, but his class shone throughout. He makes Portugal tick, provides drive and is key in transitions. He always says that he can play anywhere and perform, served by his winning attitude and willingness to do things well; whatever the team needs. Fernandes has been at best for Portugal in a roving role in the middle, developing a close partnership with Bernardo Silva. At his best, Portugal are always in with a chance.

One to watch: Vitinha

The midfield maestro is the keystone of this Portugal team, with a huge influence. Equally pivotal in the Paris side that enjoyed an historic 2024/25, he sets the tempo and always finds the right time and option to pass. He has been identified as the man to set the tone for Portugal as they head into a new era, to help control the ball and dictate the game more. As Johan Cruyff used to say, there's only one ball and when you have it, you don't need to run after it. Vitinha embodies that role to perfection.

Did you know?

Ronaldo became the only player over the age of 40 to score in the Nations League when he struck Portugal's second goal against Denmark in their quarter-final second leg. He found the net once again in the semi-final defeat of Germany.

Watch Ronaldo's Portugal match-winner

How they got this far

An impressive 4-1 success in Switzerland on Matchday 2, despite playing for 70 minutes with ten men, underlined the quality Luis de la Fuente has in his ranks. La Roja ended the league phase with 16 points – the most of any team – and the joint-best defensive record with only four goals conceded.

It was a surprise then that they appeared so porous in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands, particularly in the second leg where they surrendered the lead three times. The Nations League holders and EURO 2024 winners found a way once again, though, squeezing through on penalties. They once again reasserted themselves in a hugely entertaining semi-final triumph over France.

05/09/24: Serbia 0-0 Spain

08/09/24: Switzerland 1-4 Spain

12/10/24: Spain 1-0 Denmark

15/10/24: Spain 3-0 Serbia

15/11/24: Denmark 1-2 Spain

18/11/24: Spain 3-2 Switzerland

20/03/25: Netherlands 2-2 Spain

23/03/25: Spain 3-3 Netherlands (agg: 5-5, 5-4 pens)

05/06/25: Spain 5-4 France

Spain's road to the Nations League Finals: Every goal

Coach

De la Fuente is a likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, and has developed a winning habit in international football. He previously led national teams to EURO success at under-age levels – the U19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019 – and carried that on to the senior side, first triumphing at the 2023 Nations League then leading his nation to EURO 2024 glory. His reward was an extended contract to the end of the 2028 edition.

How they play

A mix of the modern Spanish playing school – keen to have possession at all times, quick to press the opponents if the ball is lost, and the De la Fuente style which adds an element of directness and intense attacking. He likes a high tempo because he has technically brilliant footballers with quick decision-making skills so he loves to hustle rival teams out of their preferred rhythm.

Key player: Lamine Yamal

This is a difficult question because football is a team game and Spain possess a wealth of footballers who, on any given day, might be the key to winning a match. But Yamal is arguably the most decisive, exciting and dangerous footballer in the world right now and Spain feed him the ball accordingly. Quite some going for a 17-year-old who once again shone brightest in the semi-final dismantling of France.

One to watch: Isco

What a story! He hasn’t been invited to play for his country for six years, and there was a spell, the season before last, when he spent more than six months without a club. Now he’s not only team leader and superstar at Real Betis, he’s been playing brilliantly so consistently that De la Fuente has chosen him for a shot at this trophy.

Did you know?

Spain are unbeaten in their last ten Nations League matches outside of Spain (W6 D4).