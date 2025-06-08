Portugal: Meet the Nations League winners

Portugal have become the first team to win the UEFA Nations League twice as they defeated Spain 5-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time in Munich to triumph in the 2024/25 final.

UEFA.com takes a look back at their journey to glory in Germany.

How they won it

After winning their opening three league phase matches, the Seleção wrapped up qualification with a five-goal second-half deluge against Poland on Matchday 5. The attacking firepower at Roberto Martínez's disposal was evident again in the quarter-final second leg, albeit after extra time against Denmark. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was on the winning side against Germany for the first time in his senior career, hitting the winner in the semi-finals. The same player had a big part to play in the final, scoring the equaliser to make it 2-2 before goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the hero in the shootout, saving Álvaro Morata's spot kick to allow Rúben Neves the chance to seal the victory by converting his effort.

05/09/24: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

08/09/24: Portugal 2-1 Scotland

12/10/24: Poland 1-3 Portugal

15/10/24: Scotland 0-0 Portugal

15/11/24: Portugal 5-1 Poland

18/11/24: Croatia 1-1 Portugal

20/03/25: Denmark 1-0 Portugal

23/03/25: Portugal 5-2 Denmark (agg: 5-3, aet)

04/06/25: Germany 1-2 Portugal

08/06/25: Portugal 2-2 Spain (aet, 5-3 pens)

Portugal's road to the Nations League final: Every goal

Coach

Roberto Martínez hit the ground running as Portugal boss, overseeing a perfect qualifying campaign for UEFA EURO 2024, but his side's touch in front of goal deserted them in the knockout stage of the finals as they failed to score in both games and eventually succumbed to France on penalties in the last eight. The Spaniard has introduced new tactical ideas in the hope of extracting the most from the remarkably talented generation of players at his disposal, and he succeeded at these finals.

How they play

Martínez has added some tactical versatility, allowing the team to play three or four at the back and vary their options in the build-up, though the process of adding finesse is ongoing. He generally opts for a 4-3-3, and their game plan depends on the identity of the front three. Martínez sometimes opts for width, with Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto or Francisco Conceição on the wings supplying central striker Cristiano Ronaldo. But he can also go for something more balanced and fluid, with the likes of Francisco Trincão, Diogo Jota and Gonçalo Ramos leading the line.

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

The Manchester United skipper had a tricky campaign at club level, but his class shone throughout. He makes Portugal tick, provides drive and is key in transitions. He always says that he can play anywhere and perform, served by his winning attitude and willingness to do things well; whatever the team needs. Fernandes has been at best for Portugal in a roving role in the middle, developing a close partnership with Bernardo Silva. At his best, Portugal are always in with a chance.

One to watch: Vitinha

The midfield maestro is the keystone of this Portugal team, with a huge influence. Equally pivotal in the Paris side that enjoyed an historic 2024/25, he sets the tempo and always finds the right time and option to pass. He has been identified as the man to set the tone for Portugal as they head into a new era, to help control the ball and dictate the game more. As Johan Cruyff used to say, there's only one ball and when you have it, you don't need to run after it. Vitinha embodies that role to perfection.

Did you know?

Ronaldo became the only player over the age of 40 to score in the Nations League when he struck Portugal's second goal against Denmark in their quarter-final second leg. He found the net once again in the semi-final defeat of Germany and in the final win over Spain.

Highlights: Germany 1-2 Portugal



