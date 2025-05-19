UEFA Nations League finals tickets back on sale

Following the ticket sales to the fans of the teams and the general public lottery, the last tickets for the UEFA Nations League finals in Germany are available for purchase on UEFA.com/tickets.

Get tickets now

Tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis, so act now to secure your place as France, Germany, Portugal and Spain vie for the fourth Nations League title.

What are the Nations League finals fixtures?

Semi-finals

4 June: Germany vs Portugal (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

5 June: Spain vs France (Stuttgart Arena, 21:00 CET)

Third-place match (8 June)

The two defeated semi-finalists play off for third place (Stuttgart Arena, 15:00 CET)

Final (8 June)

Germany/Portugal vs Spain/France (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

Who are the finalists?

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain qualified after winning their two-legged quarter-final ties, concluding on Sunday 23 March, meaning all three previous winners of the competition – Portugal (2019), France (2021) and Spain (2023) – line up alongside first-time finalists and hosts Germany.