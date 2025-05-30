How to pronounce the UEFA Nations League players' names correctly
Friday, May 30, 2025
An English-speaker's guide to pronouncing the trickiest French, German, Portuguese and Spanish names at the finals.
Are you one of those fans who has heard several pronunciations of a player's name and wondered what the correct one is? Hopefully, we can come to your rescue.
Our team of local experts have helped to compile this guide to getting the names absolutely spot on. So clear your throat, get those lips moving, and check out our list below!
FRANCE
While French is commonly taught in school in most English-speaking nations, French vowels continue to confound many English speakers.
Ousmane Dembélé – Dem-bay-lay
Désiré Doué – Dey-zeer-ray Doo-eh
Mike Maignan - Main-yon
Adrien Rabiot - Rab-yo
Aurélien Tchouameni - Chow-a-may-nee
Marcus Thuram - Too-ram
Warren Zaïre-Emery – Z-eye-ear Em-er-ee
GERMANY
The English and German languages have plenty in common, but pronunciation is not necessarily the same. Note that the German 'w' sounds like an English 'v'.
Niclas Füllkrug – Ni-clas Fuel-krug
Leon Goretzka – Lay-on Gor-et-skah
Joshua Kimmich – Yoss-wa Kim-ik
Maximilian Mittelstädt – Mit-ulsh-tet
Felix Nmecha – Fee-licks Meh-tcha
Leroy Sané – Lee-roy Zan-eh
Florian Wirtz – Vertss
PORTUGAL
Crucial to remember that Portuguese does not sound like Spanish. Vowels can seem to English speakers to disappear in pronunciation.
Francisco Conceição – Con-say-sow ('sow' to rhyme with 'cow')
João Félix - Zho-ow Fay-licks
João Palhinha - Zho-ow Pal-yeen-ya
Rúben Dias – Roo-ben Dee-ash
João Neves – Zho-ow Nevsh
Rúben Neves - Roo-ben Nevsh
Gonçalo Ramos – Gone-zah-low Ram-moss
SPAIN
Most English-speaking football fans are now familiar with the best players in Spanish football. The following names may be the most challenging pronunciations in the current squad.
Pau Cubarsí – Pow Coo-bar-see (with the emphasis on the 'see')
Marc Cucurella – Coo-coo-ray-a
Fabián Ruiz – Roo-eeth
Mikel Oyarzabal – Oi-ya-thar-bal
David Raya – Rye-ah
Unai Simón – Ooh-nigh See-mon (with the emphasis on the 'mon')
Martín Zubimendi – Mar-teen Thoo-bee-mend-ee