How to pronounce the UEFA Nations League players' names correctly

Are you one of those fans who has heard several pronunciations of a player's name and wondered what the correct one is? Hopefully, we can come to your rescue.

Our team of local experts have helped to compile this guide to getting the names absolutely spot on. So clear your throat, get those lips moving, and check out our list below!

FRANCE

While French is commonly taught in school in most English-speaking nations, French vowels continue to confound many English speakers.

Ousmane Dembélé – Dem-bay-lay

Désiré Doué – Dey-zeer-ray Doo-eh

Mike Maignan - Main-yon

Adrien Rabiot - Rab-yo

Aurélien Tchouameni - Chow-a-may-nee

Marcus Thuram - Too-ram

Warren Zaïre-Emery – Z-eye-ear Em-er-ee

GERMANY

The English and German languages have plenty in common, but pronunciation is not necessarily the same. Note that the German 'w' sounds like an English 'v'.

Niclas Füllkrug – Ni-clas Fuel-krug

Leon Goretzka – Lay-on Gor-et-skah

Joshua Kimmich – Yoss-wa Kim-ik

Maximilian Mittelstädt – Mit-ulsh-tet

Felix Nmecha – Fee-licks Meh-tcha

Leroy Sané – Lee-roy Zan-eh

Florian Wirtz – Vertss

PORTUGAL

Crucial to remember that Portuguese does not sound like Spanish. Vowels can seem to English speakers to disappear in pronunciation.

Francisco Conceição – Con-say-sow ('sow' to rhyme with 'cow')

João Félix - Zho-ow Fay-licks

João Palhinha - Zho-ow Pal-yeen-ya

Rúben Dias – Roo-ben Dee-ash

João Neves – Zho-ow Nevsh

Rúben Neves - Roo-ben Nevsh

Gonçalo Ramos – Gone-zah-low Ram-moss

SPAIN

Most English-speaking football fans are now familiar with the best players in Spanish football. The following names may be the most challenging pronunciations in the current squad.

Pau Cubarsí – Pow Coo-bar-see (with the emphasis on the 'see')

Marc Cucurella – Coo-coo-ray-a

Fabián Ruiz – Roo-eeth

Mikel Oyarzabal – Oi-ya-thar-bal

David Raya – Rye-ah

Unai Simón – Ooh-nigh See-mon (with the emphasis on the 'mon')

Martín Zubimendi – Mar-teen Thoo-bee-mend-ee

