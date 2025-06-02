Germany vs Portugal Nations League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, expert views, form and coaches' thoughts

Germany and Portugal meet in the first UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday 4 June.

Germany vs Portugal at a glance When: Wednesday 4 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Munich Football Arena, Munich

What: UEFA Nations League semi-finals

Where to watch Germany vs Portugal on TV

What do you need to know?

Germany and Portugal meet in Munich for a high-stakes UEFA Nations League semi-final – their first ever meeting in this competition. Hosts Germany are appearing in the semi-finals for the first time, while Portugal are aiming for a second title after lifting the inaugural trophy in 2018/19.

Julian Nagelsmann's side reached the last four with a 5-4 aggregate win over Italy in the quarter-finals. After a 2-1 away victory in Milan, a 3-3 thriller followed in Dortmund with Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst all on target as Die Mannschaft held off a late Azzurri rally.

Portugal also had to come from behind in their quarter-final tie, overturning a 1-0 first-leg loss in Copenhagen to claim a 5-2 extra-time win in Lisbon. In a dramatic comeback, substitute Francisco Trincão's 86th-minute strike forced extra time, before he netted again a minute after the restart. Gonçalo Ramos tucked in late to confirm Roberto Martínez's team's ticket to the last four.

The sides' last competitive meeting came in the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage, where Germany ran out 4-2 winners at Munich Football Arena – also the stage for this semi-final.

Possible line-ups

Germany: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Raum; Goretzka, Gross; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Sané; Füllkrug

Out: Amiri, Bisseck, Havertz, Henrichs, Kleindienst, Musiala, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck, Stiller



Ter Stegen is set to reclaim the No1 role, but elsewhere Nagelsmann has questions to answer that start with whether he opts for a three-man or four-man back line in front of the Barcelona shot-stopper. With Musiala out injured, who will he combine with Wirtz's world class talents? And up front could it be one of Stuttgart’s German Cup winners, Undav or Woltemade, who lead the line in place of the more experienced Füllkrug?

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Rafael Leão

Out: João Cancelo

Roberto Martínez is likely to keep faith in Portugal's tried and tested, though he will have to do without João Cancelo, who is ruled out. The bench has depth, with Pedro Gonçalves back in the fold, and keep your eye out for the latest Portuguese prodigy, 18-year-old Rodrigo Mora. The Porto playmaker has been called up for the first time.

Reporters' views

James Thorogood, Germany reporter

The Nations League final four represents rare uncharted territory for debutants Germany, who of the teams remaining are the furthest removed from their last piece of major silverware. EURO 2024 didn’t produce the fairytale moment on home soil they had hoped for and the chance at redemption provides added motivation as Nagelsmann’s charges look to harness the power of the Munich crowd – first in the semi-final against Portugal and then, it is hoped, in the final four days later.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

A meeting with the hosts will be a sizeable task, but the Seleção have the tools to blunt home optimism and dismantle Germany's attacking outlets. The bigger question is whether they can successfully deploy them. At the top of their game, they should have enough to go at least once step further.

View from the camps

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany coach: "The goal is to win the Nations League title. We want to perform, deliver results and win titles, and for us as a group it's very important. Spain proved how important this tournament can be when they won it before triumphing at EURO 2024. When I look at the faces of our players, I see motivation and excitement. I'm looking forward to the atmosphere in the stadium."

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "There aren't many opportunities in international football to win trophies, and there is nothing better than doing so. The important thing is that we are here, and the final four is where we have to be. This team have shown significant resilience over these two and a half years, and facing teams like Germany, followed by maybe Spain or France, are perfect challenges to continue preparing the team for the World Cup."

Form guide (most recent first)

Germany: DWDWWW

Portugal: WLDWDW

Nations League finals fixtures Semi-finals

4 June: Germany vs Portugal (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

5 June: Spain vs France (Stuttgart Arena, 21:00 CET) Match for third place

8 June: The two defeated semi-finalists play off for third place (Stuttgart Arena, 15:00 CET) Final

8 June: Germany/Portugal vs Spain/France (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

