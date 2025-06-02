Spain vs France Nations League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, expert views, form and coaches' thoughts

Spain and France meet in the second UEFA Nations League semi-final on Thursday 5 June.

Spain vs France at a glance When: Thursday 5 June (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart

What: UEFA Nations League semi-finals

Where to watch Spain vs France on TV

What do you need to know?

The competition's two most recent winners meet in Stuttgart for a heavyweight UEFA Nations League semi-final – a repeat of the 2020/21 final and EURO 2024 semi-final.

Spain reached the last four with a dramatic quarter-final win over the Netherlands. After a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam, La Roja edged the second-leg penalty shoot-out 5-4 thanks to Pedri's winning spot kick after a 3-3 thriller in Valencia.

France also needed penalties to advance to the semi-finals, after bouncing back from 2-0 down in the first leg against Croatia. Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé levelled the tie in Paris, before Mike Maignan saved a decisive kick and Dayot Upamecano dispatched the clincher in another 5-4 shoot-out win.

This time, a place in the final at Munich's Allianz Arena awaits the winner – where Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo goals saw Luis de la Fuente's charges overcome Les Bleus last year.

Possible line-ups

Spain: Unai Simón; Mingueza, Cubarsí, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruíz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata

Out: Rodri, Carvajal, Laporte, Ayoze Pérez, Ferran Torres

Luis de La Fuente tends not to use Pedri at pivote, the 22-year-old's favoured position when he plays for Barcelona, but how will he view this test, and will that change where he locates Barcelona's La Liga winner? There’s also a dilemma at centre-back. Robin Le Normand is another favourite of the Basque coach, but two youngsters – Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen – have had exceptional seasons and might be paired in the semi-final.

France: Maignan; Gusto, Konaté, Lucas Hernandez, Digne; Tchouaméni, Koné, Rabiot; Olise, Mbappé, Kolo Muani

Out: Camavinga, Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano

With seven players involved in the Champions League final between Paris and Inter (Lucas Hernandez, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram and Benjamin Pavard) how might that influence the way Deschamps sets his side up, particularly for the semi-final? Michael Olise could again be given the keys to ignite the side’s stellar attacking talent.

Reporters' views

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter

Spain's favourite competition! Winners in 2023 and runners-up in 2021, Spain are in the business end of this competition once more. With memories of their UEFA EURO 2024 win fresh, they return to Germany with hopes of another triumph. It’s impactful that important, ‘winning’ footballers like Carvajal and Rodri are missing – but this coach has the knack of bringing the best out of less experienced players who are bursting with will-to-win. Last summer Yamal and Olmo did the damage to France in the Euro 2024 semi-final – do La Roja have it in them again? You wouldn't write them off.

Alex Clementson, France reporter

And so they meet again. After suffering heartbreak at the hands of De la Fuente's side last summer, Mbappé and Co. will be looking to enact revenge on their Iberian neighbours. With seven members of the squad involved in the Champions League final, how Deschamps navigates their reintroduction may go some way to influencing the outcome of this semi-final. Injuries to three of his preferred four-man defence will force the manager's hand – and how they police an in-form Yamal will prove key.

View from the camps

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We have in this tournament the three previous winners of the Nations League, three previous World Cup winners and a previous EURO winner. So you certainly can't call it a minor tournament, and we place huge importance upon it.

"I've always said since I arrived that this tournament is actually more difficult than the EURO in the group stage. We'll give it everything, and we want to make history by becoming the first team to win the Nations League twice. We will keep competing at the highest level against these teams that could easily be in a World Cup final or another major final tomorrow."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "This Spain team have already shown their quality, and they are the best side in Europe and probably the best in the world. They also may have a few players who are fresher. But still, my team always have the ability to maintain a strong collective and technical rhythm.

"I haven't yet seen a team that has truly found a solution to stop Yamal. Add in the likes of Nico Williams and it's clear Spain have a lot of pace. But that doesn't mean we'll be approaching this match waving the white flag."

Form guide (most recent first)

Spain (most recent first): DDWWWW

France (most recent first): WLWDWW

Nations League finals fixtures Semi-finals

4 June: Germany vs Portugal (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

5 June: Spain vs France (Stuttgart Arena, 21:00 CET) Match for third place

8 June: The two defeated semi-finalists play off for third place (Stuttgart Arena, 15:00 CET) Final

8 June: Germany/Portugal vs Spain/France (Munich Football Arena, 21:00 CET)

