Vitinha on Portugal's Germany challenge, squad chemistry and trophy dreams

Winners of the maiden UEFA Nations League back in 2019, Portugal are now attempting to become the first team to lift the trophy twice after a thrilling 5-3 aggregate win over Denmark secured their place in the last four.

Speaking to UEFA ahead of a semi-final tie against hosts Germany in Munich, instrumental midfielder – and now UEFA Champions League winner – Vitinha discusses how he and his team-mates have grown together and his hunger to follow in the footsteps of that successful side from six years ago.

Germany vs Portugal build-up

On facing Germany

It's always different when you're facing the home team in their stadium and it's definitely going to be a very difficult game for us. However, we consider ourselves to be amongst the best national teams, so we're ready to take on these challenges and we're going to be ready to play this game. We really value being in the final four, and how hard we fought against Denmark in the last match is proof of that. We're glad that we made it. Now we'll wait for the games to take place, and in our case we'll be facing Germany, we'll need to be at our best and win.

On the connection in the squad

[A lot of us] came through the national youth team together, we've known each a long time, and from other clubs that I've been at in my career I know a lot of the other [players] too. The bond we've got is key, as is the journey we've been through together since we were in the youth teams. It's key to our understanding and our dynamics. I played a big role in the U19s and in the U21s, and when that's the case, I think you then take the step up to the senior team feeling more prepared. I’m happy with how things have panned out since then.

On playing with goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a child

It was a team in Vila das Aves, and we were just kids. We had a lot of fun playing football, and both me and him were far from thinking that we'd reach this level. It didn't even make sense dreaming about it, because I think we were just seven years old. We were just enjoying ourselves, and I don't think Diogo was even a goalkeeper back then, he was a striker. It's incredible that both of us have been able to get this far and we're proud to be key parts of the national team. It's crucial when you're that age to let kids enjoy themselves, have fun, and cherish the passion for playing football. This was a key aspect in us reaching a professional level.

On his role in the team

I try to do what I'm told, and I try to do what's needed in the position I play. Sometimes I do so successfully, sometimes I don't, but I always give my best. I'm happy to have established myself in this position, and now I have to keep this up, to continue to give my best to stay in the team and to help the national side. After the work I've done and the results I've got, obviously I wanted to be in such a situation. It might not have happened, but fortunately it has, and now I want to keep this up and keep helping my team.

On his hunger for Nations League glory

It would be really important. The eagerness to win and to reach the final four against Denmark was the reflection of our desires and our objectives. We really want to win a trophy for Portugal, not only the younger generation, but also the veterans. If you ask them, they're also really keen to win.