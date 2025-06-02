Luis de la Fuente on Nations League success and "extraordinary" Lamine Yamal

Luis de la Fuente has enjoyed remarkable success since taking over as Spain coach in December 2022, leading La Roja to 2023 UEFA Nations League and UEFA EURO 2024 triumphs.

But as Spain seek to defend their Nations League crown, starting with a semi-final against France, De la Fuente assures UEFA.com that his talented squad remains hungry for more.

Build-up to Spain vs France

On "extraordinary" Lamine Yamal

Let's not forget that he's just 17 years old. He's an incredible young player who shows a level of maturity far beyond his years, and his talent is extraordinary – something truly special. We enjoy having him with us. We know he is going to be a great footballer, and on top of that, he has the drive to keep improving.

He's also a generous player, who contributes to the group. The word "team" – that is the key. We believe that the team always comes first before any individual and every player respects that idea.

On Spain's winning mentality

I'm proud. When you win so often [Spain are on a 23-game unbeaten streak in competitive matches] you get closer to losing because one day that will happen. But we see it as something completely normal.

This is a group of very young players with tremendous ambition who don't get tired of winning. They will always bring us the joy of fighting for victory and that is always a wonderful thing. In the end, any result can happen, especially at this level where anything is possible. But the spirit of this team is always to compete to win, fight to win, and endure whatever it takes to win. That's very important.

Spain celebrate their Nations League quarter-final penalty shoot-out win against Netherlands

On the quarter-final victory over Netherlands

This match could have been a EURO final. Two incredible teams faced off. Days before this match, I had already said Netherlands are a top-tier team. But so are we. I'm especially pleased because we knew how to endure difficult moments.

On his midfield depth

I believe Spain have the best central midfielders in the world. There's Rodri, [Martin] Zubimendi, just look how good Fabián Ruiz is, [Mikel] Merino, Pedri, [Dani] Olmo, [Álex] Baena.

Fabián [Ruiz] has exceptional qualities when it comes to reading the game. He is now at a point of great footballing maturity, and you can really see that in his performances at club level.

Fabián Ruiz in action for Paris in the Champions League

We're also happy to have this type of player at our disposal because he's very committed to the team and his team-mates. When he gets the chance to play, he plays, and when he has a more secondary role, so to speak, he accepts it without any complaints.